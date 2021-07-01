Ronald J. Ours, 25, of Spencer. June 29, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Austin M. Hallock, 25, of Rhinelander. June 29, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife
  • Beau E.J. Farias, 32, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Benjamin Dvorak, 27, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics; maintain a drug trafficking place – repeater
  • David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. June 28, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling
  • WANTED: Devine E. Mendoza, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. Warrant issued June 29, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Elliot M. Spiller, 32, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Erin L. Broome, 39, of Wausau. June 29, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, carrying a concealed weapon
  • Gary L. Miller, 31, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Isaiah M. Hill, 46, of Wausau. June 28, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jasper L. Ingalls, 21, of Wausau. June 30, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts)
  • Joshua J. Botwinski, 41, of Mosinee. June 28, 2021: Carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 30, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card
  • Kevin R. Sparks, 32, of Wausau. June 30, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of burning materials, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Michael R. Boehm, 39, of Wausau. June 30, 2021: Knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Nicholas A. Morehouse, 42, of Wausau. June 29, 2021: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth offense
  • Ronald J. Ours, 25, of Spencer. June 29, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Scott A. Goodin, 41, of Birnamwood. June 29, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Sheena J. Fleischman, 41, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping
  • Steven M. Mattfield, 35, of Athens. June 29, 2021: Arson, first-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • WANTED: Tony H. Her, 28, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 29, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia