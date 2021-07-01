Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Austin M. Hallock, 25, of Rhinelander. June 29, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife

Beau E.J. Farias, 32, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Benjamin Dvorak, 27, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics; maintain a drug trafficking place – repeater

David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. June 28, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling



WANTED: Devine E. Mendoza, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. Warrant issued June 29, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Elliot M. Spiller, 32, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Erin L. Broome, 39, of Wausau. June 29, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, carrying a concealed weapon

Gary L. Miller, 31, of Wausau. June 25, 2021: Burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Isaiah M. Hill, 46, of Wausau. June 28, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia