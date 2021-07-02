WAUSAU – As internet connections play an increasingly vital role in education, business, medicine and civic life, improving and expanding broadband access, especially in rural areas, has become a top priority for Wisconsin residents and legislators alike. How are local stakeholders coming together to ensure Wisconsinites have the access they need in today’s increasingly digital world?

At 10 a.m. today, July 2, guest host Clara Neupert welcomes guests Dennis Bachman, CEO and manager of Citizens Connected, and Marta Bechtol, executive director of the Educational Communications Board and a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, to “Route 51” for a discussion about broadband improvement and expansion.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.