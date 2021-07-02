The driver in a Shawano County crash Thursday is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a deputy responding to the scene.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Shawano County deputies responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a crash on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham, after a 911 call from a witness.

Officials say the driver had a gun in his hands and refused to drop his weapon, instead raising the gun toward the officer, who fired and struck the man.

The driver was transported from the crash scene in the town of Red Springs to a local hospital for treatment. The officer, who is cooperating fully with DCI, was not injured, officials said.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave as per department policy while the investigation continues.

The driver’s name has not been released.