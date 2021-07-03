After letting an early five-run lead slip away, the Woodchucks (21-13) had the final say in a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Madison Mallards (14-18).

The win snaps a season-long three-game losing streak for Wisconsin and keeps their faint hope of a first half championship alive.

After struggling on offense last night, the visitors jumped on top early in Saturday’s contest.

Jordan Schaffer drove in CJ Kayfus and Louie Albrecht with two outs in the top of the second.

In the top of the third, Jacob Burke blasted a solo homer to left field to extend the lead to 3-0. The home run was his first hit as a Woodchuck.

Meanwhile, Tyler Hoeft kept the Mallards off the board in his first five innings of work. The righty struck out three and issued just one walk in the quality start.

The Woodchucks tacked on two more in the top of the sixth. A base hit by Tommy Delgado set up a Louie Albrecht sacrifice fly which plated Kayfus. Delgado later came around to score on Tyler Kehoe’s RBI double.

Madison scored an unearned run in the sixth after a dropped third strike and a hit batsman. Manager Corey Thompson went to his bullpen, and reliever Dante Chirico stranded two men on to limit the damage.

But the Mallards weren’t done. In the bottom of the seventh, a trio of singles cut the deficit to two before Drake Baldwin’s two-run homer tied the game at five.

The score remained level until the Woodchucks got to work in the top of the ninth. Louie Albrecht led off with a single, and pinch runner Jacob Schoenvogel promptly stole second. Schaffer delivered a clutch RBI double which put the visitors back in front.

In the bottom of the ninth, the first two batters reached second and third against reliever Thomas Wilhite, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his team debut.

Tom Kane came in from the bullpen and quickly induced a groundout. After intentionally walking Baldwin (7-for-7, 4 RBI in the series), Kane struck out the next batter before inducing a groundout to seal the win.

Top Performers

Schaffer was 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs in the win.

Kayfus scored two runs after going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Burke has now scored a run in all four of his starts with the Woodchucks.

Albrecht was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Hoeft allowed one unearned run in six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.84 on the season.

Kane picked up his fourth save of the year by recording the final three outs.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Madison Mallards 5

Game Date: Saturday July 3rd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 6 8 2 Mallards 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 5 10 1

W: Wilhite (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Vomhof (0-1, 0.82 ERA) SV: Kane (4)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 4 0 2 3 .266 Randle, Bash 2B 4 0 0 0 .209 Groover Iii, Gino LF 4 0 1 0 .256 Burke, Jacob DH 4 1 1 1 .083 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 0 0 0 .167 Kayfus, Cj 1B 2 2 1 0 .269 Delgado, Tommy RF 3 1 1 0 .150 Albrecht, Louie C 3 1 1 1 .133 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR C 0 1 0 0 .154 – Vincent, Colton C 0 0 0 0 .206 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 1 1 .313 31 6 8 6

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Cratic, Cam DH 4 1 1 0 .264 Fuhrman, Michael 2B 4 1 1 0 .293 Iadisernia, Alex LF 5 0 1 0 .294 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 5 2 1 0 .314 Baldwin, Drake C 3 1 3 4 .329 Benson, JT CF 5 0 1 1 .283 Scannell, Matt 1B 5 0 1 0 .211 Frederick, Cam 3B 2 0 1 0 .200 – Kalafut, Joseph PH 3B 1 0 0 0 .200 – Toso, Dominic 3B 1 0 0 0 .228 Gonzalez , Nick SS 3 0 0 0 .219 38 5 10 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Kehoe 1 (4); J. Schaffer 1 (4);

HR: J. Burke 1 (1);

RBI: J. Schaffer 3 (11); J. Burke 1 (1); L. Albrecht 1 (3); T. Kehoe 1 (11);

SB: L. Albrecht 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (5); J. Schoenvogel 1 (4);

CS: J. Schaffer 1 (2); T. Kehoe 1 (5);

E: L. Albrecht 1 (3); J. Schaffer 1 (3);

Team LOB: 5;

Madison Mallards

2B: A. Iadisernia 1 (12);

HR: D. Baldwin 1 (2);

RBI: J. Benson 1 (17); D. Baldwin 4 (13);

HBP: N. Gonzalez 1 (4); D. Baldwin 1 (3);

E: B. Shellenbarger 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 5.0 5 1 0 1 3 0 2.84 – Chirico, Dante 2.0 4 4 3 0 0 1 3.65 – Wilhite, Thomas 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 – Kane, Thomas 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.50 9.0 10 5 3 3 4 1

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Day, Ernie 2.1 3 3 3 5 3 1 6.65 – Hauser, Joe 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 – Haley, Matt 2.0 2 2 2 1 1 0 9.00 – Hudson, Terrell 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.05 – Vomhof, Sam 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 0.82 9.0 8 6 6 6 6 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: T. Hoeft 2 (4);

SO: T. Hoeft 3 (23); T. Kane 1 (12);

BB: T. Hoeft 1 (14); T. Wilhite 1 (1); T. Kane 1 (8);

BF: T. Hoeft 23 (137); D. Chirico 11 (106); T. Wilhite 5 (5); T. Kane 4 (45);

P-S: T. Hoeft 70-40; D. Chirico 30-18; T. Wilhite 22-13; T. Kane 10-8;

Madison Mallards

SO: E. Day 3 (29); J. Hauser 1 (4); M. Haley 1 (3); S. Vomhof 1 (11);

BB: E. Day 5 (24); M. Haley 1 (9);

BF: E. Day 14 (115); J. Hauser 6 (25); M. Haley 8 (42); T. Hudson 6 (62); S. Vomhof 4 (39);

P-S: E. Day 60-31; J. Hauser 23-18; M. Haley 33-19; T. Hudson 18-11; S. Vomhof 16-14;

Umpires: Plate: M. Steiner 1B: L. Colucci 3B: D. Frye

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:52:16

Attendance: 5506