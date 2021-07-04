By Shereen Siewert

A 22-year-old woman died and another person was seriously injured in an early morning UTV crash in the town of Saratoga, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

A 911 caller reported the crash at about 12:45 a.m. on Ranger Road near the intersection of Squirrel Trail, according to a news release. Deputies and emergency crews arrived at the scene to find two people with severe injuries. The woman, a passenger in the UTV, died of her injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition as of early Sunday, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are expected to be released on Monday.