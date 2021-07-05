[WAUSAU, WI] — Scholarship funds are established within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin for various reasons including honoring or memorializing a loved one, supporting a particular field of study, recognizing a specific academic institution, or to benefit a particular student population. Since its inception in 1987, over $3.5 million has been awarded in scholarships through funds administered within the Foundation, impacting the lives of over 5,000 students and their families.

Through the generosity of Community Foundation donors, 230 students from pre-school to post-graduate will be receiving over $400,000 in educational assistance grants this spring. Scholarships will benefit the following students from north central Wisconsin and beyond as they enter the 2021-22 academic year this fall:

Alan C. Vecchio Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Cammack, Merrill High School

Allen Johnson Scholarship for the Trades Scholarship: Austin Dahlk, Edgar High School

Ann Applegate Piano Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund

Archie Towle Aviation Scholarship: Brady Hupf, Wausau Flying Service

Barbara A. Lattimer Scholarship: Madeline Riehle, Wausau Conservatory of Music

Bellamy Hamilton Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund

Ben Christianson Earth Steward Scholarship: Margaret Lenar and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School

Berland A. Meyer Scholarship: Elizabeth Lind, Wausau East High School and Brittney Riehle, Wausau West High School

Bradley Foundation Scholarship: Briannah Wanc, Antigo Senior High School

BYFL Scholarship: Brendan Harder and Keera Heil, DC Everest Senior High School

Carol Verhasselt Legacy Scholarship: Olivia Mathis, Wausau West High School

Charles Thorpe Scholarship in the Visual Arts: Anna Collins, Wausau East High School

Christopher M. Wallschlaeger Memorial Scholarship: Anna Brown, Olivia Fox, Kaden Leischer, and Melayna Severson, Newman Catholic Schools

Community Health Care Physicians’ Legacy Scholarship: Grace Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School

Connexus Association Scholarship: Drayton Lehman and Jillian Sirny, Mosinee High School; Taylor Yakey, Wausau Area Vitrual Education; and Jasmine Schnelle, Edgar High School

Cornelia L. Seim Scholarship: Lawrence Beltz and Mikealea Christianson, Northcentral Technical College; Yer Chang and Sonny Vang, UWSP at Wausau

Creske-Grassl Memorial Scholarship: Caden Claeys and Lisa Kufahl, Mosinee High School

Cunningham-Weik Scholarship: Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School

David & Emily Streich Scholarship: Sara Rajek, Merrill High School

Dennis A. Derwinski Memorial Scholarship: Alison Gilles, Wausau East High School

Dexter & Ruth Cihla Scholarship: Isaac Bixby, Kaylee Brown, Valeriya Kravchenko, Rebecca Lawrence, and Elle Schiek, Rhinelander High School

Donald A. & Arzelee M.S. Drown Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School

Draeger-Walsh Scholarship: Elijah Scheffler and Isaiah Scheffler, Tomahawk High School

DuWayne R. Kleinschmidt Scholarship: Brittney Riehle, Wausau West High School; and Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School

EAA Chapter 640 / Robert Payzer Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Halambeck, DC Everest Senior High School

Elda Bonvincin Memorial Scholarship: Allie Gripentrog, Medford High School; Stevie Samuels, Newman Catholic High School; and Grace Shopinski, Wausau East High School

Elizabeth Hardy Kanemoto Scholarship: Anna Collins, Wausau East High School

Elizabeth R. Augustyn Conservatory Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund

Elizabeth S. Peters Scholarship for the Advancement of Women: Katarina Winnekens, Wausau West High School

Elsie H. Heckman Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Palazzo, Merrill High School;

Emma C. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Abby Thompson, Wausau East High School

Gene & Carolyn Molinaro Scholarship: Jack DeWees and Jessica Schultz, Union Grove High School

George & Lois Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Amaya Boman, Wausau East High School

Gloria Paustian Memorial Scholarship: First English Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund

Harold & Ruth Tessmer Scholarship: Addison Kluck, Olivier Meney, and Owen Reeves, Newman Catholic Schools

Harry K. Wrench Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School; and Elise Raschke, Newman Catholic High School

Hmong Community Higher Education Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Joseph Her, Seng Lee, and

Selena Moua, Wausau West High School

IncredibleBank Music Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund

James T. Schremp Memorial Scholarship: Zoe Gburek, Mosinee High School

Jeff Baum Aviation Business & Jim Quinn Flight School Scholarship: Ian Riehle, Fox Valley Technical College

Jerome Thiessen Aviation Scholarship: Ethan Goethel and Benjamin Halambeck, DC Everest Senior High School; Matthew Nejedlo, Random Lake High School; and James Murphy, Western Michigan University

Jerry & Mary Johnson Memorial Warrior Football Scholarship: Benjamin Bolz, Wausau West High School

John & Elena Dzubay Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Elizabeth Lind, and Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School

John & Fritzi Howland Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Donohue, Mosinee High School

John & Judy Stevens Music Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund

John H.A. Stubbe Memorial Scholarship: Justin Reimer, DC Everest Senior High School

Joseph “Pep” & Frances Simek-Enerquip Memorial Scholarship: Josue Hernandez, Medford High School

Katherine H. Anderson Scholarship: Dylan Ackermann, Newman Catholic High School; Sydney Goethel, Wausau West High School; and Alexis Kielman, Wausau East High School

Keith & James Swearingen Scholarship: Amber Wildcat, Mercer High School

Kimberly A. Van Den Elzen Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Kaiser, University of St. Thomas and Rachel Selle, Mosinee High School

Kristan Janse Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Gosse, Marathon High School

Kristin Nell Geurink Memorial Montessori Scholarship: Cameron Beeney, Mountain View Montessori Education Center

Kyle R. Long Scholarship: Karli Nelson, Medford High School

Larry Schmitz Wausau East Soccer Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School

Lawrence & Jane Sternberg Wausau East High School Scholarship: Hailey Krueger and Margaret Lenar, Wausau East High School

Leon & Alma Burger Scholarship: Nicholas Mergendahl, Wausau East High School; and Selena Moua, Wausau West High School

Linda Dodd Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Gosse and Allyson Lahnala, Marathon High School

Lucille & George Ferguson Memorial Scholarship: Evie Bates, Evan Groene, Nolyn Lindner, Carson Rice, Melayna Severson, and Lily Shields, Newman Catholic Schools

Lucille & George Ferguson Memorial Scholarship: Angela Donath and Quinn Reeves, Newman Catholic High School

Luthra Family Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Wausau West High School

Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship: Lindsay Brandenburg, Aramie Theiss, and Holly Wasmundt, DC Everest Senior High School; Quinn Reeves, Newman Catholic High School;

Kassandra Bargender and Diego Knight, Wausau East High School; Allison Borta, Selena Moua, and Maxwell Speichinger, Wausau West High School; Austin Freiboth and Brittany Khammanivong, UW-Madison; William Urquhart, UW-Stevens Point; and Mariah Zawislan, UW-Platteville

Marathon County Farm Technology Days Scholarship: Kaitlyn Riehle, Athens High School; Tristan Wirkus, Stratford High School; and Alice Zerneke, Wausau East High School

Marathon County Labor Council Scholarship: Hunter Krautkramer, Marathon High School; and Aramie Theiss, DC Everest Senior High School

Marathon County Medical Alliance Scholarship: Minfang Utterback, Northcentral Technical College; and a medical student at the Medical College of Wisconsin

Marathon School District Scholarship: Michael Hahn and Hope Krautkramer, Marathon High School

Mark Foundation TLC Scholars Award: Alyssa Kelnhofer, Newman Catholic High School; and Jasmine Schnelle, Edgar High School

Mark H. Dreyer Memorial Scholarship: Anna Cicha, Newman Catholic High School; Joseph Her, Wausau West High School; and Maxwell Novak, Wausau East High School

Marvin C. Schuette Memorial Scholarship: Myranda Cherney, UW-Green Bay; and Dominic Leistikow, UW-LaCrosse

Matthew R. Paustian Engineering Scholarship: Brandon Ricklefs, Wausau West High School

McKenna-Mann Performing Arts Scholarship: Anna Montgomery, Antigo Senior High School

Mid Wisconsin Foundation Scholarship: Maxwell Bybee, Lakeland Union High School

Mitchell Metal Products Scholarship/Grant Fund: Drake Cantrell, Nathan Leskela, and Alexander Wickman, Merrill High School

Nancy B. Laabs Memorial Medical Scholarship: Erin Bergman, Medford High School

Neng & Bao Xiong Volvo Scholarship: Seng Lee, Wausau West High School

Newman Class of ’63 Scholarship: Olivia Fox, Newman Catholic Schools

Northland Lutheran High School Scholarship: Northland Lutheran High School Scholarship Fund

OjO-Dor Scholarship: Marea Holmquist and Henry Shockley, Lakeland Union High School

Ort Enstad Kiwanis Scholarship: Viviana Cheng, DC Everest Senior High School; Leticia Rodriguez, Wausau West High School; and Paji Yang, Wausau East High School

Patricia Hedblom Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Forbes, Wausau East High School

Paul C. Simon Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Myszka and Rachel Travis, Merrill High School

Peter & Carol Tomasi Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School

Peter A. Mattiacci Athletic Scholarship: Ethan Bjerke and Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School

Ralph Tinker Scholarship: Saylee Crawford, Wausau East High School; and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School

Raymond A. & Amella P. Beilke Scholarship: Brock Warren, Anna Cleven, Hope Krautkramer, Jaicee Kunkel, and Keean Turnquist, Marathon High School

Richard L. Knauf Memorial Scholarship: Dakota Hall, Marathon High School

Richard Weinreis Memorial Scholarship: Alvaro Munoz-Estrella and James Schneider, NTC Alternative High School

Rick Rausch Agriculture Scholarship: Maleah Redmann, Athens High School

Robert J. Neugebauer Memorial Scholarship: Tegan Peters and Annabella Hoffer, Newman Catholic High School; Nicholas Mergendahl, Wausau East High School; and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School

Roger & Mary Pukall Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Franke, Northland Pines High School; and Zachary Steinberger, UW-Stevens Point

Rotary Club of Wausau Scholarship: Sara Mayer and Kayleigh Oestreicher, DC Everest Senior High School; Brennan Shaughnessy and Grace Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School; Katherine Loucks, Northland High School; Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School; Robyn Kirsch and Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School

Russell C. & Dorothy A. Paulsen Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School

Russell Sliwicki Memorial Scholarship: Dani Rayford, DC Everest Senior High School

Sally M. Hattenhauer Scholarship: Tessa Sopata, Newman Catholic Schools

Sally Pfund Memorial Scholarship: Kelly Page, Merrill High School

Sara Quirt Sann Legacy Scholarship: Madeline Martin, DC Everest Senior High School; and Megan McDonald, Wausau West High School

Shari K. Widmark Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School

Sherry Simon Success Scholarship: Gavin Dinges and Allison Palecek, Merrill High School

Steve Hansen Earth Steward Scholarship: Margaret Lenar and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School

The Difference is You Scholarship: Lucas Allen and Aramie Theiss, DC Everest Senior High School

Thomas D. Hammer Memorial Scholarship: Charles McCarty and Brennan Shaughnessy, Newman Catholic High School

Tim Driscoll Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Richetto, Wausau East High School

Tim Volz “79” Memorial Scholarship: Jozelyn Gebert, Merrill High School

Todd McQuinn Rhoades Memorial Scholarship: Alison Gilles, Wausau East High School

Tom & Phyllis Riiser Scholarship: Taylor Haroldson, Northcentral Technical College

Tong Phia Xiong & Sale Lor Scholarship: Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School

Walter (Coke) Fehl Hockey Scholarship: Maddux Federici, Wausau West High School

Wausau Area Builders Association Scholarship: Wyatt (Judd) Hase and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School; Kyle Semling, Merrill High School; and Jenna Zobrak, Mosinee High School

Wausau Area H.O.P.E. Hmong Women Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Wausau West High School

Wausau East Class of 1960 Scholarship: Liberty Garber and Elizabeth Lind, Wausau East High School

Wausau East Girl’s Swim Team Scholarship: Emma Clifford, Alison Gilles, and Sydney Schjoneman, Wausau East High School

Wausau East Mathematics Department Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School

Wausau Education Association Foundation Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School; Tim DeLoye and Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School

Wausau High School Class of 1963 Scholarship: Hannah Wolfe, Wausau East High School

Wausau High School Class of 1966 Scholarship: Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School

William (Bill) Hintz Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Malovrh, Wausau West High School

William Cherek Scholarship: Khloie Cherek and Kaitlyn Linke, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School; and Joshua Zick, Rosholt High School;

William L. Goggins Memorial Scholarship: Melayna Severson, Newman Catholic Schools

Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Ackermann, Newman Catholic High School; Orion Boe, DC Everest Senior High School; Ean Marciniak, Wausau West High School; and Jack Ohrmundt, Wausau East High School

Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame / Carl Guell Memorial Scholarship: Ian Riehle, Fox Valley Technical College