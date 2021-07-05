[WAUSAU, WI] — Scholarship funds are established within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin for various reasons including honoring or memorializing a loved one, supporting a particular field of study, recognizing a specific academic institution, or to benefit a particular student population. Since its inception in 1987, over $3.5 million has been awarded in scholarships through funds administered within the Foundation, impacting the lives of over 5,000 students and their families.
Through the generosity of Community Foundation donors, 230 students from pre-school to post-graduate will be receiving over $400,000 in educational assistance grants this spring. Scholarships will benefit the following students from north central Wisconsin and beyond as they enter the 2021-22 academic year this fall:
Alan C. Vecchio Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Cammack, Merrill High School
Allen Johnson Scholarship for the Trades Scholarship: Austin Dahlk, Edgar High School
Ann Applegate Piano Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund
Archie Towle Aviation Scholarship: Brady Hupf, Wausau Flying Service
Barbara A. Lattimer Scholarship: Madeline Riehle, Wausau Conservatory of Music
Bellamy Hamilton Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund
Ben Christianson Earth Steward Scholarship: Margaret Lenar and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School
Berland A. Meyer Scholarship: Elizabeth Lind, Wausau East High School and Brittney Riehle, Wausau West High School
Bradley Foundation Scholarship: Briannah Wanc, Antigo Senior High School
BYFL Scholarship: Brendan Harder and Keera Heil, DC Everest Senior High School
Carol Verhasselt Legacy Scholarship: Olivia Mathis, Wausau West High School
Charles Thorpe Scholarship in the Visual Arts: Anna Collins, Wausau East High School
Christopher M. Wallschlaeger Memorial Scholarship: Anna Brown, Olivia Fox, Kaden Leischer, and Melayna Severson, Newman Catholic Schools
Community Health Care Physicians’ Legacy Scholarship: Grace Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School
Connexus Association Scholarship: Drayton Lehman and Jillian Sirny, Mosinee High School; Taylor Yakey, Wausau Area Vitrual Education; and Jasmine Schnelle, Edgar High School
Cornelia L. Seim Scholarship: Lawrence Beltz and Mikealea Christianson, Northcentral Technical College; Yer Chang and Sonny Vang, UWSP at Wausau
Creske-Grassl Memorial Scholarship: Caden Claeys and Lisa Kufahl, Mosinee High School
Cunningham-Weik Scholarship: Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School
David & Emily Streich Scholarship: Sara Rajek, Merrill High School
Dennis A. Derwinski Memorial Scholarship: Alison Gilles, Wausau East High School
Dexter & Ruth Cihla Scholarship: Isaac Bixby, Kaylee Brown, Valeriya Kravchenko, Rebecca Lawrence, and Elle Schiek, Rhinelander High School
Donald A. & Arzelee M.S. Drown Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School
Draeger-Walsh Scholarship: Elijah Scheffler and Isaiah Scheffler, Tomahawk High School
DuWayne R. Kleinschmidt Scholarship: Brittney Riehle, Wausau West High School; and Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School
EAA Chapter 640 / Robert Payzer Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Halambeck, DC Everest Senior High School
Elda Bonvincin Memorial Scholarship: Allie Gripentrog, Medford High School; Stevie Samuels, Newman Catholic High School; and Grace Shopinski, Wausau East High School
Elizabeth Hardy Kanemoto Scholarship: Anna Collins, Wausau East High School
Elizabeth R. Augustyn Conservatory Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund
Elizabeth S. Peters Scholarship for the Advancement of Women: Katarina Winnekens, Wausau West High School
Elsie H. Heckman Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Palazzo, Merrill High School;
Emma C. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Abby Thompson, Wausau East High School
Gene & Carolyn Molinaro Scholarship: Jack DeWees and Jessica Schultz, Union Grove High School
George & Lois Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Amaya Boman, Wausau East High School
Gloria Paustian Memorial Scholarship: First English Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund
Harold & Ruth Tessmer Scholarship: Addison Kluck, Olivier Meney, and Owen Reeves, Newman Catholic Schools
Harry K. Wrench Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School; and Elise Raschke, Newman Catholic High School
Hmong Community Higher Education Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Joseph Her, Seng Lee, and
Selena Moua, Wausau West High School
IncredibleBank Music Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund
James T. Schremp Memorial Scholarship: Zoe Gburek, Mosinee High School
Jeff Baum Aviation Business & Jim Quinn Flight School Scholarship: Ian Riehle, Fox Valley Technical College
Jerome Thiessen Aviation Scholarship: Ethan Goethel and Benjamin Halambeck, DC Everest Senior High School; Matthew Nejedlo, Random Lake High School; and James Murphy, Western Michigan University
Jerry & Mary Johnson Memorial Warrior Football Scholarship: Benjamin Bolz, Wausau West High School
John & Elena Dzubay Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Elizabeth Lind, and Danielle Singkofer, Wausau East High School
John & Fritzi Howland Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Donohue, Mosinee High School
John & Judy Stevens Music Scholarship: Wausau Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund
John H.A. Stubbe Memorial Scholarship: Justin Reimer, DC Everest Senior High School
Joseph “Pep” & Frances Simek-Enerquip Memorial Scholarship: Josue Hernandez, Medford High School
Katherine H. Anderson Scholarship: Dylan Ackermann, Newman Catholic High School; Sydney Goethel, Wausau West High School; and Alexis Kielman, Wausau East High School
Keith & James Swearingen Scholarship: Amber Wildcat, Mercer High School
Kimberly A. Van Den Elzen Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Kaiser, University of St. Thomas and Rachel Selle, Mosinee High School
Kristan Janse Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Gosse, Marathon High School
Kristin Nell Geurink Memorial Montessori Scholarship: Cameron Beeney, Mountain View Montessori Education Center
Kyle R. Long Scholarship: Karli Nelson, Medford High School
Larry Schmitz Wausau East Soccer Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School
Lawrence & Jane Sternberg Wausau East High School Scholarship: Hailey Krueger and Margaret Lenar, Wausau East High School
Leon & Alma Burger Scholarship: Nicholas Mergendahl, Wausau East High School; and Selena Moua, Wausau West High School
Linda Dodd Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Gosse and Allyson Lahnala, Marathon High School
Lucille & George Ferguson Memorial Scholarship: Evie Bates, Evan Groene, Nolyn Lindner, Carson Rice, Melayna Severson, and Lily Shields, Newman Catholic Schools
Lucille & George Ferguson Memorial Scholarship: Angela Donath and Quinn Reeves, Newman Catholic High School
Luthra Family Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Wausau West High School
Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship: Lindsay Brandenburg, Aramie Theiss, and Holly Wasmundt, DC Everest Senior High School; Quinn Reeves, Newman Catholic High School;
Kassandra Bargender and Diego Knight, Wausau East High School; Allison Borta, Selena Moua, and Maxwell Speichinger, Wausau West High School; Austin Freiboth and Brittany Khammanivong, UW-Madison; William Urquhart, UW-Stevens Point; and Mariah Zawislan, UW-Platteville
Marathon County Farm Technology Days Scholarship: Kaitlyn Riehle, Athens High School; Tristan Wirkus, Stratford High School; and Alice Zerneke, Wausau East High School
Marathon County Labor Council Scholarship: Hunter Krautkramer, Marathon High School; and Aramie Theiss, DC Everest Senior High School
Marathon County Medical Alliance Scholarship: Minfang Utterback, Northcentral Technical College; and a medical student at the Medical College of Wisconsin
Marathon School District Scholarship: Michael Hahn and Hope Krautkramer, Marathon High School
Mark Foundation TLC Scholars Award: Alyssa Kelnhofer, Newman Catholic High School; and Jasmine Schnelle, Edgar High School
Mark H. Dreyer Memorial Scholarship: Anna Cicha, Newman Catholic High School; Joseph Her, Wausau West High School; and Maxwell Novak, Wausau East High School
Marvin C. Schuette Memorial Scholarship: Myranda Cherney, UW-Green Bay; and Dominic Leistikow, UW-LaCrosse
Matthew R. Paustian Engineering Scholarship: Brandon Ricklefs, Wausau West High School
McKenna-Mann Performing Arts Scholarship: Anna Montgomery, Antigo Senior High School
Mid Wisconsin Foundation Scholarship: Maxwell Bybee, Lakeland Union High School
Mitchell Metal Products Scholarship/Grant Fund: Drake Cantrell, Nathan Leskela, and Alexander Wickman, Merrill High School
Nancy B. Laabs Memorial Medical Scholarship: Erin Bergman, Medford High School
Neng & Bao Xiong Volvo Scholarship: Seng Lee, Wausau West High School
Newman Class of ’63 Scholarship: Olivia Fox, Newman Catholic Schools
Northland Lutheran High School Scholarship: Northland Lutheran High School Scholarship Fund
OjO-Dor Scholarship: Marea Holmquist and Henry Shockley, Lakeland Union High School
Ort Enstad Kiwanis Scholarship: Viviana Cheng, DC Everest Senior High School; Leticia Rodriguez, Wausau West High School; and Paji Yang, Wausau East High School
Patricia Hedblom Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Forbes, Wausau East High School
Paul C. Simon Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Myszka and Rachel Travis, Merrill High School
Peter & Carol Tomasi Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School
Peter A. Mattiacci Athletic Scholarship: Ethan Bjerke and Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School
Ralph Tinker Scholarship: Saylee Crawford, Wausau East High School; and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School
Raymond A. & Amella P. Beilke Scholarship: Brock Warren, Anna Cleven, Hope Krautkramer, Jaicee Kunkel, and Keean Turnquist, Marathon High School
Richard L. Knauf Memorial Scholarship: Dakota Hall, Marathon High School
Richard Weinreis Memorial Scholarship: Alvaro Munoz-Estrella and James Schneider, NTC Alternative High School
Rick Rausch Agriculture Scholarship: Maleah Redmann, Athens High School
Robert J. Neugebauer Memorial Scholarship: Tegan Peters and Annabella Hoffer, Newman Catholic High School; Nicholas Mergendahl, Wausau East High School; and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School
Roger & Mary Pukall Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Franke, Northland Pines High School; and Zachary Steinberger, UW-Stevens Point
Rotary Club of Wausau Scholarship: Sara Mayer and Kayleigh Oestreicher, DC Everest Senior High School; Brennan Shaughnessy and Grace Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School; Katherine Loucks, Northland High School; Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School; Robyn Kirsch and Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School
Russell C. & Dorothy A. Paulsen Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School
Russell Sliwicki Memorial Scholarship: Dani Rayford, DC Everest Senior High School
Sally M. Hattenhauer Scholarship: Tessa Sopata, Newman Catholic Schools
Sally Pfund Memorial Scholarship: Kelly Page, Merrill High School
Sara Quirt Sann Legacy Scholarship: Madeline Martin, DC Everest Senior High School; and Megan McDonald, Wausau West High School
Shari K. Widmark Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger, Wausau East High School
Sherry Simon Success Scholarship: Gavin Dinges and Allison Palecek, Merrill High School
Steve Hansen Earth Steward Scholarship: Margaret Lenar and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School
The Difference is You Scholarship: Lucas Allen and Aramie Theiss, DC Everest Senior High School
Thomas D. Hammer Memorial Scholarship: Charles McCarty and Brennan Shaughnessy, Newman Catholic High School
Tim Driscoll Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Richetto, Wausau East High School
Tim Volz “79” Memorial Scholarship: Jozelyn Gebert, Merrill High School
Todd McQuinn Rhoades Memorial Scholarship: Alison Gilles, Wausau East High School
Tom & Phyllis Riiser Scholarship: Taylor Haroldson, Northcentral Technical College
Tong Phia Xiong & Sale Lor Scholarship: Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School
Walter (Coke) Fehl Hockey Scholarship: Maddux Federici, Wausau West High School
Wausau Area Builders Association Scholarship: Wyatt (Judd) Hase and Mason Sorensen, Wausau West High School; Kyle Semling, Merrill High School; and Jenna Zobrak, Mosinee High School
Wausau Area H.O.P.E. Hmong Women Scholarship: Mai Kao Hang, Wausau West High School
Wausau East Class of 1960 Scholarship: Liberty Garber and Elizabeth Lind, Wausau East High School
Wausau East Girl’s Swim Team Scholarship: Emma Clifford, Alison Gilles, and Sydney Schjoneman, Wausau East High School
Wausau East Mathematics Department Scholarship: Carter Cygan, Wausau East High School
Wausau Education Association Foundation Scholarship: Katherine Kronberger and Eleanor Mroczenski, Wausau East High School; Tim DeLoye and Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School
Wausau High School Class of 1963 Scholarship: Hannah Wolfe, Wausau East High School
Wausau High School Class of 1966 Scholarship: Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School
William (Bill) Hintz Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Malovrh, Wausau West High School
William Cherek Scholarship: Khloie Cherek and Kaitlyn Linke, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School; and Joshua Zick, Rosholt High School;
William L. Goggins Memorial Scholarship: Melayna Severson, Newman Catholic Schools
Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Ackermann, Newman Catholic High School; Orion Boe, DC Everest Senior High School; Ean Marciniak, Wausau West High School; and Jack Ohrmundt, Wausau East High School
Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame / Carl Guell Memorial Scholarship: Ian Riehle, Fox Valley Technical College