Rochester, Minn. — The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

In the Great Lakes Division, the Kenosha Kingfish have five players on the roster. Kenosha is led by Justin Janas (University of Illinois). Janas is hitting .389 with six doubles, two stolen bases, a triple and 20 RBI. On the mound, Brock Weirather (University of Richmond) has four wins and a 2.41 ERA in 41.0 innings pitched.

In the Great Plains Division, the Bismarck Larks, Duluth Huskies and the First-Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox have four selections each. The First-Half Great Plains East Champion Waterloo Bucks have three selections.

The All-Stars from the Larks are powered by outfielder Jaxon Ronsencranz (Augustana University). Rosencranz is hitting .273 with six home runs, 14 stolen bases, 17 runs scored and 19 RBI. On the mound, the Larks are led by Ryan Bourassa (South Dakota State University). Bourassa has pitched 18.1 innings allowing no runs on four hits while striking out an incredible 36 batters.

The contingent of All-Stars from Duluth features infielder Ambren Voitik (Grand Canyon University) and third baseman Mike Boeve (University of Nebraska Omaha). Voitik is currently hitting .326 with six doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases. Boeve is having an impressive season as well at the plate. Across 36 games he is hitting .314 with 17 runs scored, four stolen bases and 21 RBI.

The Rox are led by Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene University). Kemp is hitting .355 with two home runs, seven doubles, a triple and six stolen bases.

Field Manager Chuck Thielmann and his coaching staff from the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The First-Half Great Lakes West Division Champion Dock Spiders currently have a 24-14 overall record.

St. Cloud Field Manager David Bellamy and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Rox currently have a 26-9 overall record.

This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.