Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver struck an oncoming vehicle in a head-on collision Monday on I-39 south of Wausau, police said.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. and shut down both southbound lanes of I-39 at Bus. Hwy. 51 and one northbound lane near Maple Ridge Road. Police say a 27-year-old woman was driving north in a southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman. Both drivers died in the crash.

Traffic was diverted for several hours after the crash but all lanes of I-39 reopened early Tuesday.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.