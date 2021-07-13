Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I strongly agree with Nancy Anderson of Rib Mountain. No changes should be made to the footprint of Granite Peak Ski Hill.

As Nancy says, “The purpose of a state park, per the Wisconsin DNR, is to provide outdoor recreation and education on nature and conservation. They should not be primarily concerned with driving economic gains for the surrounding community or private entities.”

In other words, The natural ares of Rib Mountain should be protected, managed and nurtured primarily for the use of the people of the area and Wisconsin, not to increase profits for a private business.

Barbara Geier, Wausau