WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks mustered just three hits in a 10-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

The Chinooks struck first with a trio of runs in the opening frame, but Wisconsin kept themselves in the contest with five straight shutout innings on the mound.

Lakeshore then added a fourth run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and four runs in the seventh to put additional breathing room between themselves and the Chucks. The visitors piled on with five further runs in the eighth.

Wisconsin’s highlight was a solo home run from Ben McCabe in the eighth. It was the second big fly of the year in six games for the catcher.

The Woodchucks are now 25-18 overall in 2021 and 4-4 in the second half of the Northwoods League season. Their four-game winning streak was snapped in the loss, as the Chinooks were able to salvage the series finale win after being swept by the Chucks in a doubleheader Monday.

Starting pitcher Cade Denton went four innings, allowing the three early runs while issuing two walks and striking out three. Peyton Schofield threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen; Dane Miller pitched one and a third.

Top Performers

McCabe had a solo homer while going 1-3.

Bash Randle went 1-2 with a walk.

Next Up

The Woodchucks welcome the Green Bay Booyah Wednesday for a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 will commence at 12:05 p.m., with Game 2 getting underway at 6:35. White Claw Wednesday will be in effect for the nightcap, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!

Lakeshore Chinooks 13 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 1

Game Date: Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Chinooks30000145013101
Woodchucks000000010134

W: Haberthier (1-1, 4.43 ERA) L: Denton (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5121.267
Bales, Brennen DH 5135.287
Mathews, Collin CF 5100.231
Olson, Justin 1B 5221.231
Hrustich, Stephen 3B 3111.188
Murphy, Kai RF 6211.218
Swenson, Riley C 3302.246
Timbrook, Mack SS 4210.250
Sears, Mike 2B 2002.161
38131013
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4000.287
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4000.331
Groover Iii, Gino 2B 4000.275
Reid, Stephen DH 4010.423
Burke, Jacob 3B 3000.122
Kayfus, Cj 1B 3000.250
Delgado, Tommy RF 1000.149
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH  RF 1000.158
McCabe, Ben C 3111.150
– Albrecht, Louie C 1000.121
Randle, Bash SS 2010.227
– Valdez, Antonio SS 0000.143
30131

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (7); B. Bales 2 (9); E. Vecrumba 1 (4); J. Olson 1 (2);

RBI: J. Olson 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (12); K. Murphy 1 (12); B. Bales 5 (22); R. Swenson 2 (9); M. Sears 2 (11); E. Vecrumba 1 (14);

HBP: C. Mathews 1 (4); S. Hrustich 1 (2); M. Sears 1 (1);

SB: C. Mathews 1 (12);

E: S. Hrustich 1 (6);

Team LOB: 12;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: B. McCabe 1 (2);

RBI: B. McCabe 1 (4);

CS: T. Delgado 1 (3);

E: G. Groover Iii 3 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (6);

Team LOB: 7;

ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Haberthier, Nate6.01003704.43
– Mueller, Mitch2.02110413.48
– Liebau, Arthur1.00002004.50
9.03115111
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Denton, Cade4.05332304.76
– Schofield, Peyton3.22946506.27
– Miller, Dane1.13110207.82
9.0101388100

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: N. Haberthier 1 (2);

SO: N. Haberthier 7 (17); M. Mueller 4 (29);

BB: N. Haberthier 3 (7); A. Liebau 2 (3);

BF: N. Haberthier 21 (101); M. Mueller 8 (96); A. Liebau 6 (12);

P-S: N. Haberthier 89-50; M. Mueller 39-27; A. Liebau 30-17;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (5);

HB: C. Denton 1 (3); P. Schofield 2 (4);

SO: C. Denton 3 (3); P. Schofield 5 (19); D. Miller 2 (9);

BB: C. Denton 2 (3); P. Schofield 6 (17);

BF: C. Denton 20 (30); P. Schofield 25 (96); D. Miller 7 (66);

P-S: C. Denton 77-44; P. Schofield 105-52; D. Miller 27-20;

Umpires: Plate: S. Ginger 1B: T. Roberson 3B: S. Carey

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:16:00

Attendance: 891

Venue: Athletic Park