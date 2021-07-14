WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks mustered just three hits in a 10-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.
The Chinooks struck first with a trio of runs in the opening frame, but Wisconsin kept themselves in the contest with five straight shutout innings on the mound.
Lakeshore then added a fourth run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and four runs in the seventh to put additional breathing room between themselves and the Chucks. The visitors piled on with five further runs in the eighth.
Wisconsin’s highlight was a solo home run from Ben McCabe in the eighth. It was the second big fly of the year in six games for the catcher.
The Woodchucks are now 25-18 overall in 2021 and 4-4 in the second half of the Northwoods League season. Their four-game winning streak was snapped in the loss, as the Chinooks were able to salvage the series finale win after being swept by the Chucks in a doubleheader Monday.
Starting pitcher Cade Denton went four innings, allowing the three early runs while issuing two walks and striking out three. Peyton Schofield threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen; Dane Miller pitched one and a third.
Top Performers
McCabe had a solo homer while going 1-3.
Bash Randle went 1-2 with a walk.
Next Up
The Woodchucks welcome the Green Bay Booyah Wednesday for a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 will commence at 12:05 p.m., with Game 2 getting underway at 6:35. White Claw Wednesday will be in effect for the nightcap, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!
Lakeshore Chinooks 13 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 1
Game Date: Tuesday July 13th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Chinooks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|0
|13
|10
|1
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
W: Haberthier (1-1, 4.43 ERA) L: Denton (0-1, 4.76 ERA)
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Vecrumba, Ethan LF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Bales, Brennen DH
|5
|1
|3
|5
|.287
|Mathews, Collin CF
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Olson, Justin 1B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|.231
|Hrustich, Stephen 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|Murphy, Kai RF
|6
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|Swenson, Riley C
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.246
|Timbrook, Mack SS
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Sears, Mike 2B
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|38
|13
|10
|13
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Groover Iii, Gino 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.423
|Burke, Jacob 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Delgado, Tommy RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|McCabe, Ben C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.150
|– Albrecht, Louie C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Randle, Bash SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|– Valdez, Antonio SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|30
|1
|3
|1
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: S. Hrustich 1 (7); B. Bales 2 (9); E. Vecrumba 1 (4); J. Olson 1 (2);
RBI: J. Olson 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (12); K. Murphy 1 (12); B. Bales 5 (22); R. Swenson 2 (9); M. Sears 2 (11); E. Vecrumba 1 (14);
HBP: C. Mathews 1 (4); S. Hrustich 1 (2); M. Sears 1 (1);
SB: C. Mathews 1 (12);
E: S. Hrustich 1 (6);
Team LOB: 12;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HR: B. McCabe 1 (2);
RBI: B. McCabe 1 (4);
CS: T. Delgado 1 (3);
E: G. Groover Iii 3 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (6);
Team LOB: 7;
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Haberthier, Nate
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|4.43
|– Mueller, Mitch
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3.48
|– Liebau, Arthur
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4.50
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|11
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Denton, Cade
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4.76
|– Schofield, Peyton
|3.2
|2
|9
|4
|6
|5
|0
|6.27
|– Miller, Dane
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7.82
|9.0
|10
|13
|8
|8
|10
|0
Lakeshore Chinooks
WP: N. Haberthier 1 (2);
SO: N. Haberthier 7 (17); M. Mueller 4 (29);
BB: N. Haberthier 3 (7); A. Liebau 2 (3);
BF: N. Haberthier 21 (101); M. Mueller 8 (96); A. Liebau 6 (12);
P-S: N. Haberthier 89-50; M. Mueller 39-27; A. Liebau 30-17;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: P. Schofield 1 (5);
HB: C. Denton 1 (3); P. Schofield 2 (4);
SO: C. Denton 3 (3); P. Schofield 5 (19); D. Miller 2 (9);
BB: C. Denton 2 (3); P. Schofield 6 (17);
BF: C. Denton 20 (30); P. Schofield 25 (96); D. Miller 7 (66);
P-S: C. Denton 77-44; P. Schofield 105-52; D. Miller 27-20;
Umpires: Plate: S. Ginger 1B: T. Roberson 3B: S. Carey
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:16:00
Attendance: 891
Venue: Athletic Park