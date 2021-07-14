WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks mustered just three hits in a 10-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

The Chinooks struck first with a trio of runs in the opening frame, but Wisconsin kept themselves in the contest with five straight shutout innings on the mound.

Lakeshore then added a fourth run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and four runs in the seventh to put additional breathing room between themselves and the Chucks. The visitors piled on with five further runs in the eighth.

Wisconsin’s highlight was a solo home run from Ben McCabe in the eighth. It was the second big fly of the year in six games for the catcher.

The Woodchucks are now 25-18 overall in 2021 and 4-4 in the second half of the Northwoods League season. Their four-game winning streak was snapped in the loss, as the Chinooks were able to salvage the series finale win after being swept by the Chucks in a doubleheader Monday.

Starting pitcher Cade Denton went four innings, allowing the three early runs while issuing two walks and striking out three. Peyton Schofield threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen; Dane Miller pitched one and a third.

Top Performers

McCabe had a solo homer while going 1-3.

Bash Randle went 1-2 with a walk.

Next Up

The Woodchucks welcome the Green Bay Booyah Wednesday for a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 will commence at 12:05 p.m., with Game 2 getting underway at 6:35. White Claw Wednesday will be in effect for the nightcap, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!

Lakeshore Chinooks 13 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 1

Game Date: Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Chinooks 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5 0 13 10 1 Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 4

W: Haberthier (1-1, 4.43 ERA) L: Denton (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5 1 2 1 .267 Bales, Brennen DH 5 1 3 5 .287 Mathews, Collin CF 5 1 0 0 .231 Olson, Justin 1B 5 2 2 1 .231 Hrustich, Stephen 3B 3 1 1 1 .188 Murphy, Kai RF 6 2 1 1 .218 Swenson, Riley C 3 3 0 2 .246 Timbrook, Mack SS 4 2 1 0 .250 Sears, Mike 2B 2 0 0 2 .161 38 13 10 13

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 0 .287 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 0 0 .331 Groover Iii, Gino 2B 4 0 0 0 .275 Reid, Stephen DH 4 0 1 0 .423 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 0 0 0 .122 Kayfus, Cj 1B 3 0 0 0 .250 Delgado, Tommy RF 1 0 0 0 .149 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PH RF 1 0 0 0 .158 McCabe, Ben C 3 1 1 1 .150 – Albrecht, Louie C 1 0 0 0 .121 Randle, Bash SS 2 0 1 0 .227 – Valdez, Antonio SS 0 0 0 0 .143 30 1 3 1

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (7); B. Bales 2 (9); E. Vecrumba 1 (4); J. Olson 1 (2);

RBI: J. Olson 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (12); K. Murphy 1 (12); B. Bales 5 (22); R. Swenson 2 (9); M. Sears 2 (11); E. Vecrumba 1 (14);

HBP: C. Mathews 1 (4); S. Hrustich 1 (2); M. Sears 1 (1);

SB: C. Mathews 1 (12);

E: S. Hrustich 1 (6);

Team LOB: 12;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: B. McCabe 1 (2);

RBI: B. McCabe 1 (4);

CS: T. Delgado 1 (3);

E: G. Groover Iii 3 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (6);

Team LOB: 7;

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Haberthier, Nate 6.0 1 0 0 3 7 0 4.43 – Mueller, Mitch 2.0 2 1 1 0 4 1 3.48 – Liebau, Arthur 1.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 4.50 9.0 3 1 1 5 11 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Denton, Cade 4.0 5 3 3 2 3 0 4.76 – Schofield, Peyton 3.2 2 9 4 6 5 0 6.27 – Miller, Dane 1.1 3 1 1 0 2 0 7.82 9.0 10 13 8 8 10 0

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: N. Haberthier 1 (2);

SO: N. Haberthier 7 (17); M. Mueller 4 (29);

BB: N. Haberthier 3 (7); A. Liebau 2 (3);

BF: N. Haberthier 21 (101); M. Mueller 8 (96); A. Liebau 6 (12);

P-S: N. Haberthier 89-50; M. Mueller 39-27; A. Liebau 30-17;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (5);

HB: C. Denton 1 (3); P. Schofield 2 (4);

SO: C. Denton 3 (3); P. Schofield 5 (19); D. Miller 2 (9);

BB: C. Denton 2 (3); P. Schofield 6 (17);

BF: C. Denton 20 (30); P. Schofield 25 (96); D. Miller 7 (66);

P-S: C. Denton 77-44; P. Schofield 105-52; D. Miller 27-20;

Umpires: Plate: S. Ginger 1B: T. Roberson 3B: S. Carey

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:16:00

Attendance: 891

Venue: Athletic Park