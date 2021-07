Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Christopher and Malia Robinson announce the birth of their daughter Ivy Lynn, born at 9:59 a.m. July 5, 2021. Ivy weighed 10 pounds, 11 ounces.

Nick Hays and Jenna Zais announce the birth of their son Sabastian Sampson Gene, born at 11:57 a.m. June 30, 2021. Sabastian weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.