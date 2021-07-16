WAUSAU – Fishing is a time-honored tradition in north central Wisconsin, which is home to thousands of lakes, streams and rivers filled with a variety of species. Fly fishing elevates the sport to a true art form, with its own relaxing rhythm and style, offering a connection to the outdoors that some enthusiasts say borders on obsession.

At 10 a.m. today, July 16, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Heidi Oberstadt, Trout Unlimited diversity initiative coordinator for the state of Wisconsin and upper Midwest, and Dan Perkins, a former fly fishing guide and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, for an in-depth look at the appeal of fly fishing.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

"Route 51" is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.