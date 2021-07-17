 Behind an early burst of offense and sturdy pitching from starter Tyler Hoeft, the Wisconsin Woodchucks beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 8-3 at Herr-Baker Field Friday night.

In a season where the Woodchucks (27-19) have struggled mightily against the Dock Spiders (30-16), it was the first-half champions who committed four costly fielding errors Friday.

The Woodchucks erased an early 1-0 deficit on Colton Vincent’s two-run single in the top of the second. Another pair would score on Tyler Kehoe’s fielder’s choice two batters later. The first of four Fond du Lac errors prevented them from ending the inning with a double play. 

In the top of the third, the Woodchucks added on two more after loading the bases with only one out. A swinging bunt by Jacob Schoenvogel and a fielding error allowed Stephen Reid to score before Vincent’s groundout plated Burke. 

The Chucks would once again cash in with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth. Kevin Kilpatrick grounded into a fielder’s choice at second but beat the relay to first. An aggressive play on the basepaths by Antonio Valdez allowed him to score all the way from second on the play, extending the lead to 8-1.

The Woodchucks had only six hits on the day, but they all came from the bottom five hitters in the lineup. All five of those hitters (including Burke, Ben McCabe, Schoenvogel, Vincent and Valdez) scored at least one run. 

Hoeft worked seven innings of three-run ball in his longest outing of the season. He held the Dock Spiders to four hits, striking out five to earn his division-leading fifth win.

The win improved the Woodchucks’ second-half record to 6-5 and ­­split the two-game series in Fond du Lac. The win is the first for the Woodchucks in four meetings at Herr-Baker Field this season. It ended a streak of five losses in a row in the season series, which now sits at 6-2 in favor of the Dock Spiders.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 8 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3

Game Date: Friday July 16th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks042002000864
Dock Spiders100001100344

W: Hoeft (5-1, 2.42 ERA) L: Shingledecker (0-1, 14.40 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4001.271
Groover Iii, Gino SS 4000.266
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4002.320
Reid, Stephen DH 2100.382
Burke, Jacob 3B 4210.137
McCabe, Ben 1B 4120.172
Schoenvogel, Jacob RF 3110.159
Vincent, Colton C 4213.224
Valdez, Antonio 2B 3110.141
32866
Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Simpson, Chandler CF 3100.389
Scott , Victor LF 3120.360
Josenberger, Tavian 2B 2001.287
Loftin, Jackson SS 4011.316
Lasko, Ryan RF 3000.266
Harris, Calvin 1B 4000.294
Ireland, Sam DH 4000.250
Manthey, Connor 3B 4110.250
Spiegel, Josh C 3000.213
30342

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (1); 

RBI: C. Vincent 3 (10); T. Kehoe 1 (18); K. Kilpatrick 2 (33); 

HBP: A. Valdez 1 (2); 

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (5); C. Vincent 1 (2); 

CS: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2); J. Burke 1 (1); 

E: J. Burke 2 (6); T. Hoeft 1 (2); C. Millar 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 6;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

RBI: T. Josenberger 1 (20); J. Loftin 1 (37); 

SB: V. Scott 2 (25); J. Loftin 1 (29); 

CS: J. Loftin 1 (6); C. Simpson 1 (9); 

E: J. Loftin 2 (14); J. Spiegel 1 (3); C. Manthey 1 (4); 

Team LOB: 5;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler7.04323502.42
– Millar, Colin2.00001100.00
9.0432460
Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Shingledecker, Tyler3.046443014.40
– Richardson, Austin3.01202103.21
– Middaugh, Taylor3.01001202.11
9.0684760

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 2 (4); 

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (33); C. Millar 1 (3); 

BB: T. Hoeft 3 (19); C. Millar 1 (3); 

BF: T. Hoeft 28 (190); C. Millar 7 (19); 

P-S: T. Hoeft 98-56; C. Millar 31-18; 

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

HB: T. Shingledecker 1 (1); 

SO: T. Shingledecker 3 (4); A. Richardson 1 (19); T. Middaugh 2 (12); 

BB: T. Shingledecker 4 (6); A. Richardson 2 (25); T. Middaugh 1 (9); 

BF: T. Shingledecker 18 (30); A. Richardson 14 (129); T. Middaugh 9 (92); 

P-S: T. Shingledecker 66-35; A. Richardson 54-29; T. Middaugh 35-18; 

Umpires: Plate: L. Cintron 1B: R. Fratus 3B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:44:51

Attendance: 506

Venue: Herr-Baker Field