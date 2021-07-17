Behind an early burst of offense and sturdy pitching from starter Tyler Hoeft, the Wisconsin Woodchucks beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 8-3 at Herr-Baker Field Friday night.

In a season where the Woodchucks (27-19) have struggled mightily against the Dock Spiders (30-16), it was the first-half champions who committed four costly fielding errors Friday.

The Woodchucks erased an early 1-0 deficit on Colton Vincent’s two-run single in the top of the second. Another pair would score on Tyler Kehoe’s fielder’s choice two batters later. The first of four Fond du Lac errors prevented them from ending the inning with a double play.

In the top of the third, the Woodchucks added on two more after loading the bases with only one out. A swinging bunt by Jacob Schoenvogel and a fielding error allowed Stephen Reid to score before Vincent’s groundout plated Burke.

The Chucks would once again cash in with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth. Kevin Kilpatrick grounded into a fielder’s choice at second but beat the relay to first. An aggressive play on the basepaths by Antonio Valdez allowed him to score all the way from second on the play, extending the lead to 8-1.

The Woodchucks had only six hits on the day, but they all came from the bottom five hitters in the lineup. All five of those hitters (including Burke, Ben McCabe, Schoenvogel, Vincent and Valdez) scored at least one run.

Hoeft worked seven innings of three-run ball in his longest outing of the season. He held the Dock Spiders to four hits, striking out five to earn his division-leading fifth win.

The win improved the Woodchucks’ second-half record to 6-5 and ­­split the two-game series in Fond du Lac. The win is the first for the Woodchucks in four meetings at Herr-Baker Field this season. It ended a streak of five losses in a row in the season series, which now sits at 6-2 in favor of the Dock Spiders.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 8 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3

Game Date: Friday July 16th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 4 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 8 6 4 Dock Spiders 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 4 4

W: Hoeft (5-1, 2.42 ERA) L: Shingledecker (0-1, 14.40 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 1 .271 Groover Iii, Gino SS 4 0 0 0 .266 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 0 2 .320 Reid, Stephen DH 2 1 0 0 .382 Burke, Jacob 3B 4 2 1 0 .137 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 1 2 0 .172 Schoenvogel, Jacob RF 3 1 1 0 .159 Vincent, Colton C 4 2 1 3 .224 Valdez, Antonio 2B 3 1 1 0 .141 32 8 6 6

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler CF 3 1 0 0 .389 Scott , Victor LF 3 1 2 0 .360 Josenberger, Tavian 2B 2 0 0 1 .287 Loftin, Jackson SS 4 0 1 1 .316 Lasko, Ryan RF 3 0 0 0 .266 Harris, Calvin 1B 4 0 0 0 .294 Ireland, Sam DH 4 0 0 0 .250 Manthey, Connor 3B 4 1 1 0 .250 Spiegel, Josh C 3 0 0 0 .213 30 3 4 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (1);

RBI: C. Vincent 3 (10); T. Kehoe 1 (18); K. Kilpatrick 2 (33);

HBP: A. Valdez 1 (2);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (5); C. Vincent 1 (2);

CS: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2); J. Burke 1 (1);

E: J. Burke 2 (6); T. Hoeft 1 (2); C. Millar 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

RBI: T. Josenberger 1 (20); J. Loftin 1 (37);

SB: V. Scott 2 (25); J. Loftin 1 (29);

CS: J. Loftin 1 (6); C. Simpson 1 (9);

E: J. Loftin 2 (14); J. Spiegel 1 (3); C. Manthey 1 (4);

Team LOB: 5;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 7.0 4 3 2 3 5 0 2.42 – Millar, Colin 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 4 3 2 4 6 0

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Shingledecker, Tyler 3.0 4 6 4 4 3 0 14.40 – Richardson, Austin 3.0 1 2 0 2 1 0 3.21 – Middaugh, Taylor 3.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 2.11 9.0 6 8 4 7 6 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 2 (4);

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (33); C. Millar 1 (3);

BB: T. Hoeft 3 (19); C. Millar 1 (3);

BF: T. Hoeft 28 (190); C. Millar 7 (19);

P-S: T. Hoeft 98-56; C. Millar 31-18;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

HB: T. Shingledecker 1 (1);

SO: T. Shingledecker 3 (4); A. Richardson 1 (19); T. Middaugh 2 (12);

BB: T. Shingledecker 4 (6); A. Richardson 2 (25); T. Middaugh 1 (9);

BF: T. Shingledecker 18 (30); A. Richardson 14 (129); T. Middaugh 9 (92);

P-S: T. Shingledecker 66-35; A. Richardson 54-29; T. Middaugh 35-18;

Umpires: Plate: L. Cintron 1B: R. Fratus 3B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:44:51

Attendance: 506

Venue: Herr-Baker Field