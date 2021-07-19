WESTON — Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 to celebrate the opening of a new location for the business at 7315 Zinser Street, Suite 3. While Feldco has been operational in Wausau since 2017, a dedicated showroom is now fully outfitted with management and staff in place.

Feldco President, Ron Gerstung, had announced Wausau as Feldco’s newest location earlier in 2021, emphasizing the commitment to growth of the organization.

“We are proud to expand into the greater Wausau area and offer our exceptional products to even more homeowners in Wisconsin.” said Gerstung.

The expansion was overseen locally by Feldco’s Regional General Manager, Justin Stambuk. Stambuk has been dedicated to hiring a local team to serve the Wausau area. After years managing Feldco’s Green Bay location, Stambuk was very familiar with how to best meet the needs of Northern Wisconsin’s homeowners and put together a team dedicated to delighting customers in this expanded area.

“It’s outstanding to be a part of an organization that continues to grow and affords employees the opportunity to grow as well.” said Stambuk. “I’m excited to open our newest location and look forward to building relationships and transforming the homes here in Wausau.”

The new location serves the greater Wausau area, including Minocqua to the north and Eau Claire to the west. The addition of this location makes Feldco’s total number of showrooms eleven, serving ten markets across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The company was founded in 1976 and aims to make home improvement projects simple. With premium products, factory-direct pricing and certified installers, Feldco has served more than 500,000 homeowners. Feldco has been named the #1 Window Company in America by Window and Door Magazine for Customer Delight.

For more information about Feldco, visit 4Feldco.com or call 715-260-2801. Feldco’s Weston location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.