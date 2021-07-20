STEVENS POINT – The American Suzuki Institute will celebrate its 50th anniversary this month with both live and virtual performances as part of the Jubilee Celebration.

Sponsored by the Aber Suzuki Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the two-week institute will be held online July 18-23 and in person July 25-31.

A virtual Jubilee Celebration concert will be held at 4:45 p.m. July 24, featuring internationally known guest artists, violinist James Ehnes and pianist Andrew Armstrong. Join this virtual performance and a Q and A session by registering at https://forms.gle/XTUhVxUEneXobJaR6.

Ehnes has performed with orchestras in major American cities and across the world. Recently he performed with the MET Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony and the London Symphony. He is an artist in residence with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He and Armstrong, an internationally known pianist, are touring together to perform Beethoven’s violin sonatas.

Live performances will be held during the second week at Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. The following concerts are free and open to the public:

July 26, 7 p.m., Guest Artist Concert, Discipulus String Quartet

July 27, 4 p.m., ASI Honors Recital; 7 p.m., ASI Faculty Recital

July 29, 4 p.m., ASI Honors Recital; 7 p.m., Chamber Music Ensemble Concert

July 30, 7 p.m., Chamber Orchestra Concert

To mark this 50-year milestone, an art piece, the “ASI Tree of Life,” has been commissioned as an online creation this year and a permanent canvas for 2022 and future institutes. The tree will feature Aber and original faculty as the roots and trunk; ASI faculty as the branches; and families, supporters and friends as the leaves. Donations to this project can be made at https://secure.payconex.net/paymentpage/enhanced/index.php?action=view&aid=120615467164&gid=000000137681&id=81244. Donors will be featured on the leaves.

Internationally known violinist James Ehnes will perform in concert with pianist Andrew Armstrong for the American Suzuki Institute’s Jubilee concert, available online July 24. The institute will also offer free, live public concerts July 26-30. Photo courtesy University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.