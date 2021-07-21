WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back!

This year’s free concert features Christian artist Jeremy Camp. He will perform at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the event’s new location, Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Event schedule:

1:30 p.m.: Gates open

1:45 p.m.: Kids activities begin

2 p.m.: Lights of Christmas/Life Promotions/89Q presentations & MORE

4 p.m.: Bob Lenz, Life Promotions

4:30 p.m.: Jeremy Camp

Thrivent Financial launched Hope in the Park in 2016 and has featured such artists as Francesca Battistelli, Tenth Avenue North, Danny Gokey and Big Daddy Weave. FM station 89Q took over the concerts in late 2020.

To donate, visit www.89q.org.