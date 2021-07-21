Lester Weko of Wausau was presented the “Pen of Honor” at the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild on July 7, 2021.

The “Pen Lady” who is from Weston wishes to remain anonymous. She builds the bullet pens and

donates them in gun cases to honor our Central Wisconsin Veterans. Joe Ramsey of Mosinee presents them to deserving veterans for the “Pen Lady”. Joe works as a Special Education Aide at the Mosinee Elementary School.

Luke Anderson, a graduate of Wausau West High School, assisted Joe with his last Pen of Honor presentation. Luke is an Eagle Scout with Troop 427 and is now pursuing an appointment to a service academy. This fall he will be attending Marion Military Institute.

Luke Anderson

Luke introduced Joey Ramsey, a Freshman at Mosinee High School. Both young men honored and presented the award to Lester.



Lester, the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of Coffee” group Chaplain, enlisted in the Army-Air Force at the age of 17. He served honorably during World War II from 1943 to 1949. He served two years in Hawaii and three years in the reserves. He was a T-4 Technical Sergeant and worked on ordinance as a shop foreman.

Story and photos courtesy of

Mike Heilmann