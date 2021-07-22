This week’s featured cocktail is devilishly delicious – one you won’t want to miss. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Penny’s Good & Evil

1 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Midori

1 oz. Apple Pucker

7 Up

Pineapple Juice

Cherries and lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, combine the alcohol in a shaker, then pour into a chilled glass filled with ice. Top with 7 Up and pineapple juice, garnish with cherries and a lime slice, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.