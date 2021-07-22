WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has announced the opening of the “Endophage” exhibition.

Now on view through Sept. 11, a free exhibit reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 23 in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery, 427 N. Fourth St., in Wausau.

“Endophage” highlights the poetic playfulness of the artist Allison Baker. The show displays 175+ of the artist’s colorful collages and sculptures.

The exhibit is free to attend during regular operating hours:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

