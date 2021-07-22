By Shereen Siewert

The lone suspect in a shooting that left one man critically injured at a Wausau-area tavern was convicted on attempted homicide charges Thursday and will be sentenced in October.

Sergio Retana, 30, of Weston. Charges filed May 16 include attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as a felon, operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed.

Sergio Retana, Jr., of Weston, was also convicted of first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm as a felon. The charges were filed four days after an early morning shooting at Kelly Club that happened in May 2019.

Retana, who at one point entered a not guilty by reason of insanity, has a long criminal history in Iowa that includes convictions for theft, making false licenses, escape, and other charges. He had an open warrant for his arrest in Iowa at the time of his arrest in Wisconsin, court records show.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. May 12, 2019 to Kelly Club, 4810 Ross Ave., for a report of gunshots fired. Witnesses say Retana and the victim in the shooting were involved in an altercation that escalated into gunfire. Patrons at the bar wrestled Retana to the ground and disarmed him, then held him until officers could arrive.

The victim was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Attempted first-degree homicide is a class A felony in Wisconsin and carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 years in the Wisconsin Prison System. Attempted homicide is charged out only when a suspect intends to commit a homicide and tries to carry out the homicide but, for some reason, fails to finish the crime.

During Thursday’s plea hearing Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered a presentencing investigation be completed within six weeks. Retana, who remains behind bars, will be sentenced on Oct. 21.