On a Friday night with postgame fireworks at Athletic Park, fans were treated to plenty of offensive fireworks between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and Lakeshore Chinooks.

Unfortunately for the Chucks, they found themselves on the short end of the high-scoring bout, being unable to dig out of an early hole and falling 15-7.

For the second night in a row, the Woodchucks took a first inning lead after Lakeshore struck in the top of the first. Stephen Reid’s routine two-out fly ball fell in left field, scoring Kevin Kilpatrick. Reid then scored to make it 2-1 off the bat off Ben McCabe’s double to the right field fence.

The Woodchucks are now 30-20 overall and 9-6 in the second half of the Northwoods League season. A four-game winning streak ended in the Wisconsin loss.

The Chinooks’ second-inning, six-run crooked number saw them retake a lead that quickly ballooned to five runs.

The Chucks gave themselves life in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 7-5 after a Gino Groover two-run double and a Kilpatrick sacrifice fly.

But a solo home run and a grand slam for Lakeshore in the fifth quickly allowed them to stretch the margin to 12-5. They added another in the sixth off a fielder’s choice before the Woodchucks scored off RBIs from Reid and McCabe.

Another solo home run came off a Lakeshore bat in the ninth before they added an additional run off a wild pitch.

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico picked up the loss for Wisconsin in two innings pitched.

Two Woodchucks Return

Two Woodchucks returned to the roster after being resigned by the club. Clayton Mehlbauer was in the lineup at shortstop for the first time since June 15 at Lakeshore. He was joined in the middle infield by second baseman Noah Fitzgerald, playing for the first time since June 22.

Top Performers

Groover was 1-2 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Reid went 2-5 with a run and two RBI.

McCabe was 2-4 with two RBI, a walk and double.

Mehlbauer went 2-4 with a walk and a run.

Cade Denton and Shane Telfer each threw an inning; neither allowed an earned run.

Lakeshore Chinooks 15 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 7

Game Date: Friday July 23rd, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Chinooks16005100215213
Woodchucks2003020007112

W: Berendt (1-0, 3.46 ERA) L: Chirico (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 6331.276
Doersching, Griffin DH 5225.262
Gray, Jackson RF 5231.282
Beers, Sam 3B 5133.600
Olson, Justin 1B 5011.182
Glenn, Josh C 5111.258
Rice, Evan SS 5130.375
Aide, Nathan CF 5330.283
Timbrook, Mack 2B 4221.257
45152113
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kayfus, Cj RF 4210.234
Groover Iii, Gino LF 2012.272
– Sepede, Ryan LF 1000.250
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3211.325
Reid, Stephen DH 5122.353
Burke, Jacob 3B 3010.169
– Catalano, Anthony 3B 2000.200
McCabe, Ben 1B 4022.222
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4120.240
Vincent, Colton C 4110.212
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 5000.231
377117

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: E. Rice 1 (1); 

HR: S. Beers 1 (1); J. Glenn 1 (4); G. Doersching 1 (9); E. Vecrumba 1 (4); 

RBI: J. Olson 1 (7); G. Doersching 5 (26); J. Gray 1 (20); S. Beers 3 (3); J. Glenn 1 (14); M. Timbrook 1 (1); E. Vecrumba 1 (15); 

HBP: J. Olson 1 (1); 

E: E. Rice 3 (4); 

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (5); C. Kayfus 1 (4); 

RBI: S. Reid 2 (13); B. McCabe 2 (7); G. Groover Iii 2 (14); K. Kilpatrick 1 (35); 

CS: C. Vincent 1 (1); 

E: C. Vincent 1 (4); A. Catalano 1 (6); 

Team LOB: 12;

ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Chatham, Dorsey2.04224203.31
– Riffe, Ben3.27533307.31
– Berendt , Cade2.10000203.46
– Jarecki, Jim1.000013010.67
9.011758100
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Chirico, Dante 2.07763014.46
– Massie, Evan2.154401115.43
– Marshall, Nick0.211110113.50
– Denton, Cade1.04100004.05
– Telfer, Shane1.00000204.01
– Baker, Griffin1.242212110.80
– Muirhead, Adam0.100001018.69
9.0211513564

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: D. Chatham 1 (2); B. Riffe 1 (2); 

SO: D. Chatham 2 (17); B. Riffe 3 (17); C. Berendt 2 (13); J. Jarecki 3 (16); 

BB: D. Chatham 4 (13); B. Riffe 3 (14); J. Jarecki 1 (19); 

BF: D. Chatham 13 (74); B. Riffe 22 (132); C. Berendt 7 (114); J. Jarecki 5 (80); 

P-S: D. Chatham 52-21; B. Riffe 78-45; C. Berendt 24-17; J. Jarecki 25-14; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: G. Baker 1 (1); 

HB: G. Baker 1 (1); 

SO: E. Massie 1 (1); S. Telfer 2 (27); G. Baker 2 (2); A. Muirhead 1 (3); 

BB: D. Chirico 3 (14); N. Marshall 1 (1); G. Baker 1 (1); 

BF: D. Chirico 17 (157); E. Massie 11 (11); N. Marshall 4 (4); C. Denton 6 (36); S. Telfer 3 (110); G. Baker 10 (10); A. Muirhead 1 (31); 

P-S: D. Chirico 58-38; E. Massie 35-21; N. Marshall 13-8; C. Denton 12-9; S. Telfer 14-10; G. Baker 38-27; A. Muirhead 4-3; 

Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:29:00

Attendance: 1242

Venue: Athletic Park