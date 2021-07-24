On a Friday night with postgame fireworks at Athletic Park, fans were treated to plenty of offensive fireworks between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and Lakeshore Chinooks.

Unfortunately for the Chucks, they found themselves on the short end of the high-scoring bout, being unable to dig out of an early hole and falling 15-7.

For the second night in a row, the Woodchucks took a first inning lead after Lakeshore struck in the top of the first. Stephen Reid’s routine two-out fly ball fell in left field, scoring Kevin Kilpatrick. Reid then scored to make it 2-1 off the bat off Ben McCabe’s double to the right field fence.

The Woodchucks are now 30-20 overall and 9-6 in the second half of the Northwoods League season. A four-game winning streak ended in the Wisconsin loss.

The Chinooks’ second-inning, six-run crooked number saw them retake a lead that quickly ballooned to five runs.

The Chucks gave themselves life in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 7-5 after a Gino Groover two-run double and a Kilpatrick sacrifice fly.

But a solo home run and a grand slam for Lakeshore in the fifth quickly allowed them to stretch the margin to 12-5. They added another in the sixth off a fielder’s choice before the Woodchucks scored off RBIs from Reid and McCabe.

Another solo home run came off a Lakeshore bat in the ninth before they added an additional run off a wild pitch.

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico picked up the loss for Wisconsin in two innings pitched.

Two Woodchucks Return

Two Woodchucks returned to the roster after being resigned by the club. Clayton Mehlbauer was in the lineup at shortstop for the first time since June 15 at Lakeshore. He was joined in the middle infield by second baseman Noah Fitzgerald, playing for the first time since June 22.

Top Performers

Groover was 1-2 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Reid went 2-5 with a run and two RBI.

McCabe was 2-4 with two RBI, a walk and double.

Mehlbauer went 2-4 with a walk and a run.

Cade Denton and Shane Telfer each threw an inning; neither allowed an earned run.

Lakeshore Chinooks 15 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 7

Game Date: Friday July 23rd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Chinooks 1 6 0 0 5 1 0 0 2 15 21 3 Woodchucks 2 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 7 11 2

W: Berendt (1-0, 3.46 ERA) L: Chirico (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vecrumba, Ethan LF 6 3 3 1 .276 Doersching, Griffin DH 5 2 2 5 .262 Gray, Jackson RF 5 2 3 1 .282 Beers, Sam 3B 5 1 3 3 .600 Olson, Justin 1B 5 0 1 1 .182 Glenn, Josh C 5 1 1 1 .258 Rice, Evan SS 5 1 3 0 .375 Aide, Nathan CF 5 3 3 0 .283 Timbrook, Mack 2B 4 2 2 1 .257 45 15 21 13

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kayfus, Cj RF 4 2 1 0 .234 Groover Iii, Gino LF 2 0 1 2 .272 – Sepede, Ryan LF 1 0 0 0 .250 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3 2 1 1 .325 Reid, Stephen DH 5 1 2 2 .353 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 0 1 0 .169 – Catalano, Anthony 3B 2 0 0 0 .200 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 0 2 2 .222 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 1 2 0 .240 Vincent, Colton C 4 1 1 0 .212 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 5 0 0 0 .231 37 7 11 7

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: E. Rice 1 (1);

HR: S. Beers 1 (1); J. Glenn 1 (4); G. Doersching 1 (9); E. Vecrumba 1 (4);

RBI: J. Olson 1 (7); G. Doersching 5 (26); J. Gray 1 (20); S. Beers 3 (3); J. Glenn 1 (14); M. Timbrook 1 (1); E. Vecrumba 1 (15);

HBP: J. Olson 1 (1);

E: E. Rice 3 (4);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (5); C. Kayfus 1 (4);

RBI: S. Reid 2 (13); B. McCabe 2 (7); G. Groover Iii 2 (14); K. Kilpatrick 1 (35);

CS: C. Vincent 1 (1);

E: C. Vincent 1 (4); A. Catalano 1 (6);

Team LOB: 12;

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Chatham, Dorsey 2.0 4 2 2 4 2 0 3.31 – Riffe, Ben 3.2 7 5 3 3 3 0 7.31 – Berendt , Cade 2.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3.46 – Jarecki, Jim 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 10.67 9.0 11 7 5 8 10 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Chirico, Dante 2.0 7 7 6 3 0 1 4.46 – Massie, Evan 2.1 5 4 4 0 1 1 15.43 – Marshall, Nick 0.2 1 1 1 1 0 1 13.50 – Denton, Cade 1.0 4 1 0 0 0 0 4.05 – Telfer, Shane 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.01 – Baker, Griffin 1.2 4 2 2 1 2 1 10.80 – Muirhead, Adam 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.69 9.0 21 15 13 5 6 4

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: D. Chatham 1 (2); B. Riffe 1 (2);

SO: D. Chatham 2 (17); B. Riffe 3 (17); C. Berendt 2 (13); J. Jarecki 3 (16);

BB: D. Chatham 4 (13); B. Riffe 3 (14); J. Jarecki 1 (19);

BF: D. Chatham 13 (74); B. Riffe 22 (132); C. Berendt 7 (114); J. Jarecki 5 (80);

P-S: D. Chatham 52-21; B. Riffe 78-45; C. Berendt 24-17; J. Jarecki 25-14;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: G. Baker 1 (1);

HB: G. Baker 1 (1);

SO: E. Massie 1 (1); S. Telfer 2 (27); G. Baker 2 (2); A. Muirhead 1 (3);

BB: D. Chirico 3 (14); N. Marshall 1 (1); G. Baker 1 (1);

BF: D. Chirico 17 (157); E. Massie 11 (11); N. Marshall 4 (4); C. Denton 6 (36); S. Telfer 3 (110); G. Baker 10 (10); A. Muirhead 1 (31);

P-S: D. Chirico 58-38; E. Massie 35-21; N. Marshall 13-8; C. Denton 12-9; S. Telfer 14-10; G. Baker 38-27; A. Muirhead 4-3;

Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:29:00

Attendance: 1242

Venue: Athletic Park