Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin State Patrol will perform aerial speed enforcement in six counties including Marathon beginning this week, keeping an eye out for traffic violations.

WSP’s Aerial Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in Waukesha, Rock, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Marathon and Dunn counties beginning Tuesday.

Weather permitting, the pilots plan to patrol:

Tuesday, July 27

Waukesha County – I-94

Rock County – I-39/90

Wednesday, July 28

Trempealeau County – I-94

Thursday, July 29

Eau Claire County – I-94

Saturday July 31

Marathon County – US-51

Dunn County – I-94

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts, according to a news release. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.