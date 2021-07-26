A. Marian Boller

Entering her heavenly home, A. Marian Boller, age 94, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2021, at Colonial Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wausau, with her family by her side.?



She was born on September 4, 1926, in Neillsville, WI, daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Dux) Wasserburger.??Upon graduating from Neillsville High School, she moved to Wausau to attend Wausau Business College.? On November 22, 1950, she married the love of her life, William Boller at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Neillsville and they celebrated 62 years of marriage.??



Marian worked at the First American National Bank of Wausau, (formerly M&I and now BMO), for 38 years.? ?As an executive secretary, she was honored to participate in a business trip to China.



Marian and Bill both retired in 1994 and began spending winters in Florida and summers at Indian Shore Campground. For the rest of the year, they spent their time traveling together, which they both greatly enjoyed. Marian was an avid baseball and football fan and attended many Brewers and Packer games with season tickets.?



Marian was a member of the Wausau Business and Professional Women’s Club, National Secretaries Association(International Women’s Chapter), the?United Fund Admissions and Distribution Committee and the Secretarial Science Advisory Committee.? She was also a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and Wausau Elks Club.?

Marian had a very strong work ethic.?During her retirement, she loved volunteering at St. Mark and St. Anne schools in the library and helping children with phonics, math and reading. She loved music and still played the piano until late May of this year.? Marian always enjoyed roller skating, horseback riding, playing sheepshead, gardening, traveling, reading, history, and worked for many years on her family’s genealogy – which led mom and dad on many trips across the United States to locate relatives.??



Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara (Donald) Henzlik of North Aurora, IL, and Kathryn (Milton) De Lonay of Wausau; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Durnas of Naperville, IL, William Henzlik of North Aurora IL, Martha Jean (Joseph) Ross, and Marshall De Lonay, all of Wausau; great-grandchildren, Evan and Lucy Durnas, Londyn, Heuston, and Calais Ross; and several nieces and nephews.??



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Leona Langreck and Bernita Wagner, a nephew and a great-nephew.?



Memorial Mass will be held at?11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N. 2nd?St. Wausau.?? Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate.??Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.??Visitation will be from?9:30 A.M.?until the time of service, all at the church.?



Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.?



You may leave messages and condolences for the family at brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clark County Humane Society, W3926 St. Hwy. 73, Neillsville, WI 54456.

William M. Hickson

William M. Hickson, age 85, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Pride TLC under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Weston.

He was born on November 6, 1935, in Elkhorn, WI, son of the late W. Merrill and Edith (Heitzman) Hickson. He graduated from high school in Williams Bay in 1953 and went on to serve in the US Army from 1955 -1957, where he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. William earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1961 and went on to earn his master’s degree from the University of Montana – Missoula in 1966.

On June 8, 1968, he married Leola Shepherd in Wausau, she survives. William worked for the Wausau School District for 39 years, teaching social studies and geography at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools. He also coached numerous school team sports including football, basketball and track. William retired in 2000, after which he and Leola spent significant time traveling and sightseeing. Some of their favorite destinations included Montana, Florida, and Branson, Missouri. William also enjoyed gardening and was a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers. For over 40 years William worked selling tickets at the Wisconsin Valley Fair – an event he always looked forward to.

Survivors include his wife, Leola Hickson of Wausau; two sons, Merrill (Amie) Mechler-Hickson of Madison, and Jonathan (Jennifer) Hickson of Lake Villa, Ill.; and six grandchildren (Alexandra, Katherine, Claire, Eleanor, Nathaniel and Noah).

William was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Marilyn) and two brothers (Ronald and Robert).

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Burial will be in East Delavan Union Cemetery on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family by visiting brainardfuneral.com.

Carol A. Scheffler

Carol Ann Scheffler, 62, of Wausau, passed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Carol is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Scheffler; her two cats, Teeny and Cody; her two dogs Nessa (yellow lab), and Dani (boxer); her two brothers and dear friends. She enjoyed her leisure time by relaxing and going fishing with her husband. Carol’s husband was adamant that she learned to protect herself and taught her self defense mechanisms. After she learned to defend herself, she had a lot of spunk and held her ground. She was a sassy little spitfire but had the biggest heart for those she loved.

Carol will be deeply missed.

No services will be held at this time.

Marilyn Henke

Marilyn Henke passed into eternal life with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

She was born in Amherst, WI in March 1941, the daughter and first child of the late Antone (Tony) Trzebiatowski and Ceil (Trzebiatowski) Adams. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, John Henke, in Oct., 1961.

Marilyn was always busy with many hours in her flower garden, daily workouts at the gym and active in her church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grand children. She held dear to heart her bible studies and prayer group. She also enjoyed summer road trips to the Brewer’s games with her sisters. She enjoyed hosting yard sales with her sister Jayne and her mother Ceil for charity and helping those in need. She was an active member of the Amherst Bible Church in Amherst WI.

Prior to her retirement she worked with senior citizens at the Lincoln Center in Stevens Point, WI.

Survivors include her children, John (Eileen) Henke, Austin, Texas, Steven (Lisa) Henke, Amherst Junction, and Jill (Chris) Gamm, Bonduel; eight grandchildren, John, Teressa, Ashley, Miranda, Amanda, Sean, Shelia and Ian; and three great-grandchildren, Ace and Kameron; her sisters and brothers, Barb (Ken) Konkol, Chuck (Bobbie) Trzebiatowski, Tony (Tina) Trzebiatowski, Connie (Rick) Krusick, Bonnie (Wayne) Patoka, Jayne (Steve) French and Lois (Jon) Ney.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amherst Bible Church, 286 Wilson St., Amherst, WI 54406 and again Friday July 30 one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial services will be held at Amherst Bible Church on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 am with the Pastor Derek Nett officiating.

Our hope is that, in Marilyn’s memory, each one of us will use our special gifts to serve others whose need is greater than our own.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Terry M. Dawson

Terry Marie Dawson, 47 passed away on July 18, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1974 to Kimberly VanPrice.



She graduated high school and further attended college and graduated with a Bachelor of Science.



She entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.



She is survived by her mother Kim, forever loving daughter ShaiAnne (fiance’ Joseph Larson) Dawson, her adorable grandson Aidan Larson, one aunt amy Gracia and nephew Jimmy Gracia, Jr.



She was preceded in death by her father and grandfather.



Terry was a loyal person with a free spirit. She loved dancing and traveling to the beach to walk the sand and listening to the ocean surf hit the shores.



Terry had many struggles with depression that she fought to control for years. She is now at piece and not hurting any more. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

Aaron J. Pingel

Aaron J. Pingel, 30 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Aaron was born on January 7, 1991, the son of Julie Pingel and Mark Kessen.



Aaron loved farming and worked at Hartleben Farms for several years. He loved being in the outdoors whether in the country or in the woods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loud music. Aaron especially loved spending time with his daughter, niece and nephews.

Aaron is survived by his daughter, Serenity Faye Moenke; his mother, Julie (Robert Johnson) Pingel; his father, Mark Kessen; his sisters, Kelly (Devon Roth) Pluger and Kayleen (fiancé Jordan Kingbird) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Malakai Storm Roth, Jackson Joseph Roth, Jazmyn Elaine Mae Kingbird; Grandpa’s, John Pingel Sr and Dick (Pam Daffron) Kessen; aunts & uncles, John Pingel Jr., Randy (Kiley) Pingel, Jenny (Jesse) Bierman and Chad Kessen and many other cousins and extended family and friends including his close cousin, Stephanie Pingel.

Aaron was preceded in death by a son, Pierson Adam Pingel; uncles, William, Rick and Joe; aunt; Rebecca; grandmothers, Rebecca Spiegel and Pamela Kessen and great grandma, Dora Spiegel.

Devotional services will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg with Funeral Services to follow. Mr. Christian Roth will officiate. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Almon, Shawano County.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.



Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Violet L. Moehlenpah

iolet Louise Moehlenpah, 86 years old of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly at Aspirus Langlade Hospital on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Violet was born July 16, 1935 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Margaret Wickman.

Violet is survived by her children, Cindy (Curt) Schmidt of Hatley, and Linda (Bill) Nichols of Lodi, and Robert Moehlenpah of Phlox; six grandchildren, Kristy Bata, Stefanie Cadotte, Taylor Nichols, Bailey Nichols, Travis Schmidt and Tyler Schmidt; seven great grandchildren and her brother, Roger Erdman.

Violet was preceded in death by her mother Margaret, and her foster parents Carl and Irene Erdman.

Violet was married to Robert Moehlenpah. The couple later divorced. They owned a farm in Wittenberg for many years. Violet worked in the kitchen at Homme Home for the Aging in Wittenberg.

In life, Violet loved her children, her gardens and the outdoors. A trait which has been passed on to many of her girls. Violet spent many years of her retirement in Pickerel at her cottage enjoying the lake and the wildlife.

A private family gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Homme Home of Wittenberg in her name.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Langlade Hospital, the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg and a special ‘thank you’ to Barb Waldvogel for all of the care and compassion.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

David M. Rexford

David M. Rexford, 69, town of Almon, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home.

David was born on March 21, 1952 in Milwaukee, the son of Owen & Virginia (Williams) Rexford.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

David was an electrician by trade and worked in the Milwaukee area for many years until his retirement. He was a Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his son.

David is survived by his son, Aaron Rexford. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Pieniazek.

No services will be held at this time.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.