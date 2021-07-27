By Shereen Siewert

Crews from at least five agencies were called Tuesday to a fire at a rural Marathon County home that was engulfed in flames even before firefighters could arrive. Police were also called to the scene.

The blaze was reported at about 2:10 p.m. on Deer Creek Lane near County Hwy. A in the town of Hamburg. Within minutes after the blaze was reported at the three-story home, the second story was was engulfed in flames and the roof was caving in, according to emergency scanner reports.

Residents escaped the home as deputies and first responders arrived.

Hamburg Fire called for mutual aid, summoning crews from Maine, marathon, Edgar and Athens, along with Marathon County deputies.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.