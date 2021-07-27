Three Wisconsin Woodchucks have been selected to represent the Woodchucks at the Northwoods League Major Leagues Dreams Showcase in August.

Stephen Reid, outfielder, Shane Telfer, left-hand pitcher, and Tyler Hoeft, right-hand pitcher, have been selected to represent the ‘Chucks Aug. 3 at La Crosse Loggers’ Copeland Park. The showcase consists of a day of workouts in front of MLB scouts before concluding with a doubleheader.

Four rosters have been determined for the event, with each roster taking part in one matchup.

Stephen Reid

Game one is slated for 4:05 p.m.; game two starts at 7:35 p.m. All three Woodchucks’ participants will take part in the nightcap.

Reid and Telfer will be on the home team for the evening matchup; Hoeft will be on the visiting team. All four rosters include a mix of Great Lakes and Great Plains Division players.

Tyler Hoeft

Through 17 games, Reid is batting .350 with a .987 OPS, three home runs and 14 RBIs, according to the Woodchucks. He has a hit in 15 of his 17 appearances.

Hoeft leads the Woodchucks in innings pitched with 48 and two-thirds. His five wins are tied for second in the Northwoods League and first in the Great Lakes Division. He displays a 3.14 earned run average and 1.23 WHIP.

Shane Telfer

Telfer’s four saves are tied for a team-high. He has thrown 26 innings and is 3-1 on the season. Opposing batters are hitting just .209 on the reliever.