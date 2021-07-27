STEVENS POINT – Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses this summer, will be held at a new site on the Stevens Point campus.

Starting Aug. 2, BinaxNow antigen testing will be offered in the Science Building, Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E along Isadore Street or Lot D behind the Science Building.

These tests, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered in Stevens Point Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule tests at http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point.

Testing is also available in Marshfield and Wausau:

Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

– Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield Wausau – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.