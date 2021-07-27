VILLAGE OF WESTON – The village will begin bridge rehabilitation work on the Eau Claire River Bridge on Ross Avenue just south of Sandy Lane beginning Aug. 2.

The project will consist of full-length removal and replacement of the deteriorated concrete on the east edge of the bridge deck, as well as partial deck repair and the application of epoxy/aggregate overlay on the areas affected by the deck repair.

Work will begin Aug. 2 and is expect to take a minimum of three weeks to complete. During construction, the bridge will be restricted to one lane of traffic. Portable signal lights will be installed at each end of the work zone to regulate the flow of traffic. Motorists should anticipate delays.

There will be no marked detour for this project. For questions or concerns about this project, contact Dan Raczkowski at 715-241-2632 or draczkowski@westonwi.gov.