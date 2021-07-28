By Shereen Siewert

Shortly after Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks announced he will not seek another four-year term in 2022, his chief deputy announced he will run for the position.

Marathon County Chief Deputy Chad Billeb (Contributed photo)

Chad Billeb, who was promoted to chief deputy in 2013 when Marathon County Scott Parks was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker, issued a news release Wednesday declaring his intent to run.

Parks, who is formally endorsing Billeb, said his chief deputy is an “informed, knowledgeable” leader and was “not afraid to professionally advisse me when he felt a decision I was making should be reconsidered.”

Billeb began his law enforcement career in 1993 and worked for several municipal agencies before joining the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department in 1999. He has acted as a patrol deputy, investigator, lieutenant and division commander prior to his promotion to chief deputy.

In his current role Billeb oversees the day to day operations of the department.

“It is imperative that together we continue our work on issues that impact

our community,” Billeb said. “Our priorities related to the response to mental health concerns, dealing with the heroin and methamphetamine problem and our efforts to be fiscally responsible while managing an ever-changing criminal justice system must not cease. These initiatives require a person with the

experience and relationships that I have to continue moving us forward.”

The primary election will take place in August 2022 with the general election

taking place in November 2022. No other candidates have yet come forward.