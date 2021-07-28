ASHWAUBENON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (33-21) continued their dominance against the Green Bay Booyah (23-31) with a 6-2 win at Capital Credit Union Park Tuesday.

A fifth-inning grand slam from shortstop Brock Watkins would prove decisive in a game where Pepperdine southpaws Shane Telfer and Tyler Murrah held the Booyah to two hits.

The Woodchucks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Clayton Mehlbauer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The score held until the top of the fifth. Harrison Long led off with a base-on-balls before Kevin Kilpatrick singled and Jacob Burke drew a walk to load the bases for Watkins.

The opposite-field grand slam was Watkins’ first homer as a Woodchuck and the team’s third bases-clearing blast of the series.

Long drove in Noah Fitzgerald with an RBI single one inning later to pad the lead to 6-0.

In his first start but team-high 16th appearance of the season, Telfer did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. He struck out a season-high nine batters, walking two and allowing two runs. Telfer earned his fourth win, improving his record to 4-1 with four saves.

Murrah needed just 30 pitches to retire nine of ten batters in a three-inning save – his first of the season. He induced eight ground-ball outs and tallied a strikeout. Through 19-plus innings this season, Murrah’s ERA sits at a team-low 1.37.

The two hits allowed by Woodchuck pitchers were the fewest of the season thus far. The Woodchucks are now 9-0 against the Booyah with a plus-38 run differential.

Wisconsin remains in second place in both the second half (12-7, 0.5 games behind Fond du Lac) and overall standings (33-21, 1 game behind Fond du Lac.) 

Up Next

The Woodchucks will have the day off tomorrow before hosting the Booyah in a double-header at Athletic Park beginning 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Each game will be seven innings in length.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Green Bay Booyah 2

Game Date: Tuesday July 27th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks100041000681
Booyah000002000220

W: Telfer (4-1, 3.66 ERA) L: Cano (0-1, 7.50 ERA) SV: Murrah (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Long, Harrison RF 4111.444
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5020.339
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR  CF 0000.189
Reid, Stephen DH 4220.391
Burke, Jacob LF 2110.185
Watkins, Brock SS 3114.250
Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4001.227
Vincent, Colton 1B 4000.197
Albrecht, Louie C 3000.196
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4110.236
33686
BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Ryan, Brendan 1B 4000.241
Pearson, Dalton RF 4012.309
Croes, Dayson SS 3000.295
Runnels, Jakob DH 3010.233
Garcia, Tristin 2B 4000.230
Blair, Brett 3B 3000.000
Berg, Jake C 3000.239
Flowers, Elias LF 3100.283
Lewis, Nadir CF 2100.219
29222

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: B. Watkins 1 (1);

RBI: C. Mehlbauer 1 (12); B. Watkins 4 (4); H. Long 1 (2);

HBP: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2); L. Albrecht 1 (1); B. Watkins 1 (1);

E: S. Telfer 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Green Bay Booyah

RBI: D. Pearson 2 (21);

HBP: D. Croes 1 (2);

SB: N. Lewis 1 (13); D. Pearson 1 (12);

Team LOB: 3;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Telfer, Shane6.01222903.66
– Murrah, Tyler3.01000101.37
9.02222100
BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Cano, Carl4.13556217.50
– Thielke, Jett2.23110103.72
– Lee, Logan1.00000003.22
– Johnson, Mikade1.02000102.45
9.0866641

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: S. Telfer 1 (3);

SO: S. Telfer 9 (37); T. Murrah 1 (21);

BB: S. Telfer 2 (21);

BF: S. Telfer 22 (139); T. Murrah 10 (81);

P-S: S. Telfer 95-61; T. Murrah 30-18;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: J. Thielke 1 (2);

HB: C. Cano 2 (2); M. Johnson 1 (1);

SO: C. Cano 2 (4); J. Thielke 1 (7); M. Johnson 1 (3);

BB: C. Cano 6 (8);

BF: C. Cano 23 (30); J. Thielke 10 (43); L. Lee 3 (211); M. Johnson 6 (19);

P-S: C. Cano 102-57; J. Thielke 31-22; L. Lee 6-4; M. Johnson 22-12;

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:35:19

Attendance: 1466

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park