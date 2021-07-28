ASHWAUBENON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (33-21) continued their dominance against the Green Bay Booyah (23-31) with a 6-2 win at Capital Credit Union Park Tuesday.

A fifth-inning grand slam from shortstop Brock Watkins would prove decisive in a game where Pepperdine southpaws Shane Telfer and Tyler Murrah held the Booyah to two hits.

The Woodchucks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Clayton Mehlbauer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The score held until the top of the fifth. Harrison Long led off with a base-on-balls before Kevin Kilpatrick singled and Jacob Burke drew a walk to load the bases for Watkins.

The opposite-field grand slam was Watkins’ first homer as a Woodchuck and the team’s third bases-clearing blast of the series.

Long drove in Noah Fitzgerald with an RBI single one inning later to pad the lead to 6-0.

In his first start but team-high 16th appearance of the season, Telfer did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. He struck out a season-high nine batters, walking two and allowing two runs. Telfer earned his fourth win, improving his record to 4-1 with four saves.

Murrah needed just 30 pitches to retire nine of ten batters in a three-inning save – his first of the season. He induced eight ground-ball outs and tallied a strikeout. Through 19-plus innings this season, Murrah’s ERA sits at a team-low 1.37.

The two hits allowed by Woodchuck pitchers were the fewest of the season thus far. The Woodchucks are now 9-0 against the Booyah with a plus-38 run differential.

Wisconsin remains in second place in both the second half (12-7, 0.5 games behind Fond du Lac) and overall standings (33-21, 1 game behind Fond du Lac.)

Up Next

The Woodchucks will have the day off tomorrow before hosting the Booyah in a double-header at Athletic Park beginning 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Each game will be seven innings in length.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Green Bay Booyah 2

Game Date: Tuesday July 27th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 6 8 1 Booyah 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 0

W: Telfer (4-1, 3.66 ERA) L: Cano (0-1, 7.50 ERA) SV: Murrah (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Long, Harrison RF 4 1 1 1 .444 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5 0 2 0 .339 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR CF 0 0 0 0 .189 Reid, Stephen DH 4 2 2 0 .391 Burke, Jacob LF 2 1 1 0 .185 Watkins, Brock SS 3 1 1 4 .250 Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4 0 0 1 .227 Vincent, Colton 1B 4 0 0 0 .197 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 0 0 .196 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 1 1 0 .236 33 6 8 6

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Ryan, Brendan 1B 4 0 0 0 .241 Pearson, Dalton RF 4 0 1 2 .309 Croes, Dayson SS 3 0 0 0 .295 Runnels, Jakob DH 3 0 1 0 .233 Garcia, Tristin 2B 4 0 0 0 .230 Blair, Brett 3B 3 0 0 0 .000 Berg, Jake C 3 0 0 0 .239 Flowers, Elias LF 3 1 0 0 .283 Lewis, Nadir CF 2 1 0 0 .219 29 2 2 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: B. Watkins 1 (1);

RBI: C. Mehlbauer 1 (12); B. Watkins 4 (4); H. Long 1 (2);

HBP: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2); L. Albrecht 1 (1); B. Watkins 1 (1);

E: S. Telfer 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Green Bay Booyah

RBI: D. Pearson 2 (21);

HBP: D. Croes 1 (2);

SB: N. Lewis 1 (13); D. Pearson 1 (12);

Team LOB: 3;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Telfer, Shane 6.0 1 2 2 2 9 0 3.66 – Murrah, Tyler 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.37 9.0 2 2 2 2 10 0

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Cano, Carl 4.1 3 5 5 6 2 1 7.50 – Thielke, Jett 2.2 3 1 1 0 1 0 3.72 – Lee, Logan 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.22 – Johnson, Mikade 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 2.45 9.0 8 6 6 6 4 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: S. Telfer 1 (3);

SO: S. Telfer 9 (37); T. Murrah 1 (21);

BB: S. Telfer 2 (21);

BF: S. Telfer 22 (139); T. Murrah 10 (81);

P-S: S. Telfer 95-61; T. Murrah 30-18;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: J. Thielke 1 (2);

HB: C. Cano 2 (2); M. Johnson 1 (1);

SO: C. Cano 2 (4); J. Thielke 1 (7); M. Johnson 1 (3);

BB: C. Cano 6 (8);

BF: C. Cano 23 (30); J. Thielke 10 (43); L. Lee 3 (211); M. Johnson 6 (19);

P-S: C. Cano 102-57; J. Thielke 31-22; L. Lee 6-4; M. Johnson 22-12;

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:35:19

Attendance: 1466

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park