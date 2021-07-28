ASHWAUBENON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (33-21) continued their dominance against the Green Bay Booyah (23-31) with a 6-2 win at Capital Credit Union Park Tuesday.
A fifth-inning grand slam from shortstop Brock Watkins would prove decisive in a game where Pepperdine southpaws Shane Telfer and Tyler Murrah held the Booyah to two hits.
The Woodchucks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Clayton Mehlbauer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The score held until the top of the fifth. Harrison Long led off with a base-on-balls before Kevin Kilpatrick singled and Jacob Burke drew a walk to load the bases for Watkins.
The opposite-field grand slam was Watkins’ first homer as a Woodchuck and the team’s third bases-clearing blast of the series.
Long drove in Noah Fitzgerald with an RBI single one inning later to pad the lead to 6-0.
In his first start but team-high 16th appearance of the season, Telfer did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. He struck out a season-high nine batters, walking two and allowing two runs. Telfer earned his fourth win, improving his record to 4-1 with four saves.
Murrah needed just 30 pitches to retire nine of ten batters in a three-inning save – his first of the season. He induced eight ground-ball outs and tallied a strikeout. Through 19-plus innings this season, Murrah’s ERA sits at a team-low 1.37.
The two hits allowed by Woodchuck pitchers were the fewest of the season thus far. The Woodchucks are now 9-0 against the Booyah with a plus-38 run differential.
Wisconsin remains in second place in both the second half (12-7, 0.5 games behind Fond du Lac) and overall standings (33-21, 1 game behind Fond du Lac.)
Up Next
The Woodchucks will have the day off tomorrow before hosting the Booyah in a double-header at Athletic Park beginning 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Each game will be seven innings in length.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Green Bay Booyah 2
Game Date: Tuesday July 27th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|1
|Booyah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
W: Telfer (4-1, 3.66 ERA) L: Cano (0-1, 7.50 ERA) SV: Murrah (1)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Long, Harrison RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|Kilpatrick, Kevin CF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.339
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|.391
|Burke, Jacob LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.185
|Watkins, Brock SS
|3
|1
|1
|4
|.250
|Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Vincent, Colton 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Albrecht, Louie C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Booyah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Ryan, Brendan 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Pearson, Dalton RF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Croes, Dayson SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Runnels, Jakob DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Garcia, Tristin 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Blair, Brett 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Berg, Jake C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Flowers, Elias LF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Lewis, Nadir CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|29
|2
|2
|2
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HR: B. Watkins 1 (1);
RBI: C. Mehlbauer 1 (12); B. Watkins 4 (4); H. Long 1 (2);
HBP: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2); L. Albrecht 1 (1); B. Watkins 1 (1);
E: S. Telfer 1 (2);
Team LOB: 9;
Green Bay Booyah
RBI: D. Pearson 2 (21);
HBP: D. Croes 1 (2);
SB: N. Lewis 1 (13); D. Pearson 1 (12);
Team LOB: 3;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Telfer, Shane
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|3.66
|– Murrah, Tyler
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.37
|9.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Booyah
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Cano, Carl
|4.1
|3
|5
|5
|6
|2
|1
|7.50
|– Thielke, Jett
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.72
|– Lee, Logan
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.22
|– Johnson, Mikade
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.45
|9.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|4
|1
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HB: S. Telfer 1 (3);
SO: S. Telfer 9 (37); T. Murrah 1 (21);
BB: S. Telfer 2 (21);
BF: S. Telfer 22 (139); T. Murrah 10 (81);
P-S: S. Telfer 95-61; T. Murrah 30-18;
Green Bay Booyah
WP: J. Thielke 1 (2);
HB: C. Cano 2 (2); M. Johnson 1 (1);
SO: C. Cano 2 (4); J. Thielke 1 (7); M. Johnson 1 (3);
BB: C. Cano 6 (8);
BF: C. Cano 23 (30); J. Thielke 10 (43); L. Lee 3 (211); M. Johnson 6 (19);
P-S: C. Cano 102-57; J. Thielke 31-22; L. Lee 6-4; M. Johnson 22-12;
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:35:19
Attendance: 1466
Venue: Capital Credit Union Park