Beginning Aug. 3, Marathon County will host a series of listening sessions to gather input from residents on how to allocate the $26.3 million the county will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Listening sessions, hosted by the human resources, finance and property committee of the Marathon County Board will be held:

• Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. – Edgar High School, Auditorium, 203 E. Birch St., Edgar

• Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. – Marathon County Courthouse, Assembly Room, 500 Forest St., Wausau

• Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Hatley Public Library, Community Room, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley

Those unable to attend an in-person listening session can submit comments on the Marathon County website at co.marathon.wi.us.

Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, $65.1 billion in direct aid will be provided to every county in America with money allocated based on population size. At the local level, Marathon County will receive $26.3 million, with an equal amount distributed to local municipalities within the county. However, there are some stipulations as to how funds can be spent.

Guidance from the U.S. Treasury’s office indicates eligible uses of the federal American Rescue Plan funds include:

• Expenditures incurred in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts.

• Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to replace revenues lost as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

• Investments in infrastructure to make necessary improvements in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

• Premium pay for essential workers.

Restrictions on the uses of these funds include:

• Money cannot be deposited into any pension fund.

• Funds may only be used to cover costs incurred or obligated from March 3, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2024.

• Funds must be expended to cover obligations with all work completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their comments with committee members. Discussion will be focused on the following questions:

• What economic impacts have you witnessed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic? What would it look like to address these items?

• What does economic recovery look like to you?

• What opportunity is there to partner with other local municipalities to address these issues?

• What criteria should be considered as we evaluate proposals for use of these funds?

For more information on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and spending guidelines, visit naco.org/resources/featured/american-rescue-plan-act-funding-breakdown.