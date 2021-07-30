William S. Knudson

William “Bill” Stuart Knudson, 69, of Schofield, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2021.

Bill was born August 18, 1951 in Kenosha to parents, Emerald and Mary Louise. He was drafted to the United States Army right after high school. He worked at, and retired from, Kolbe & Kolbe. He met and married Bobbie Wallig on August 30, 1981 in Kenosha. He loved wood and metal working and enjoyed a cup of tea in the morning and just being outside.

Bill is survived by his wife Bobbie; step-daughter Lisa (John Christianson) Covelli; dad Emerald Knudson; siblings Pat Wells, Carol Chrimpes, and David Knudson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his mom.

Per Bills wishes, no service will be held.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is serving the family.

Jeanette Zagzebski

Jeanette “Jan” Zagzebski, 84, of Schofield, peacefully passed away with her family by her side Friday morning July 30, 2021.

Jeanette was born February 1, 1937 to Ruth and Leonard Hamele of Portage, Wisconsin. While growing up on the family farm, Jan was responsible for daily chores as well as babysitting her troublesome younger brothers. Her chores included cooking and cleaning the farmhouse, but her favorite activity was getting on her pony to herd the cows back to the barn at the end of day. Jan attended a country grade school and then after graduating from Portage High School, she went on to college in Stevens Point to pursue a nursing career. Her plans were altered when God introduced Jan to her beloved husband of 61 years, Edwin, as he was recovering from minor surgery in the same hospital in which she worked as a nursing student. Jeanette made Edwin’s day when she offered her new patient a backrub, thereby setting into motion a lifetime of tender demonstrations of love for one another. They were wed in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point on June 14, 1958, and have inspired family and friends by their love of and dedication to each other throughout their marriage.

Jan and Ed began their married life together in Marshfield, WI, where their genuine care for others and enjoyment of life helped them establish many lifelong friendships. One special friendship from the time they were married was with Jack and Joann Hackman. Both couples enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals/Chicago Cubs baseball rivalry and their trips to Wrigley Field became a highlight for them all. While Edwin started his professional career, Jeanette and Joanne were behind the scenes helping to bring in a little extra money with handmade crafts and selling laminated newspaper clippings. The focus quickly shifted to family as Ed and Jan were blessed with the arrival of twins shortly after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Jeanette was widely admired for her sassy sense of humor, her fabulous cooking, and her outreach to others. She was spunky and knew how to have fun—demonstrated by her planning of mock weddings, red hat parties, and practical jokes she loved to play on Ed. Jan was a creative cook always looking to please family and friends. If you ever came over for a meal at the house, you better expect to have an extra helping of everything she had cooked. Jan’s cooking legacy will continue through the generations as her recipes are now the family favorites for grandkids and friends alike. And yes, she could be persistent and a wisecracker– traits that might have been handed down to her five kids.

Jeanette and Ed dedicated much of their time to family activities—seldom missing any event or occasion to get together. Being married to Ed, Jeanette learned to love sports, and passionately attended thousands of games that her kids and grandkids participated in. She was open to traveling almost anywhere, especially when her children, grandchildren, or friends were involved. One lifelong memory was made in 1985, when she and Ed traveled to Rome and were granted a private audience with Saint Pope John Paul II. Jan was widely known and admired for her selfless service to others. She volunteered at assisted living homes for over 40 years. She loved helping with Bingo, visiting with people so they wouldn’t be lonely, and bringing meals to elderly people who were homebound. Jeanette participated in several international mission trips and spent many hours volunteering at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Simply put, Jeanette was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and loyal friend. She epitomized Saint Teresa of Calcutta’s admonition to do “small things with great love.”

Jeanette is survived by her five children—Connie (Ken) Zebro of Wausau; Ken (Mary) Zagzebski of Indianapolis, IN; Dan (Dana) Zagzebski of Cleveland, OH; Steve (Kary) Zagzebski of Tarpon Springs, FL; Pam Zagzebski of Coon Rapids, MN—15 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Kenneth and Lawrence Hamele, her sister Joyce Sheets, her sister-in-law Jean (William) Hamele and brother-in-law Robert Miller. Jeanette was preceded in death by beloved husband, Edwin, her granddaughters—Julia Zagzebski and Amanda Zebro—her parents, her brothers William, Robert and Warren Hamele, sister June Miller, and many of her close friends and relatives.

Thank you to the many friends and family that visited Jan over the past two years. Your love and friendship meant a great deal to her and her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3 at St. Agnes Catholic Church 6101 Zinser St, Weston, WI 54476 with a lunch to follow. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 2, from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service; all at the church.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Helping Hands Jamaica-Kenya or St Agnes Catholic Church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley E. Cramer

Shirley Ellen Cramer, 83, Wausau, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Shirley was born March 12, 1938 in Stanley to the late Frank and Aline (Gummerson) Karye. Following her graduation from high school, she attended UW-Milwaukee, and later married the love of her life Donald Lee Cramer. The couple was blessed with 2 sons: Brian and Terry. Shirley worked for Shopko Pharmacy as a tech for 23 years before retiring. After 50 loving years together, Donald died on November 14, 2010.

Shirley was a quick-witted woman with a wonderful sense of humor who persevered through a great deal of adversity with grace and strength. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her close friends. Shirley embraced technology and was an avid texting and Facebook user staying in touch with family and friends. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and true Wisconsinite, enjoying fish fries and the occasional old fashioned. Shirley was also a wonderful baker who enjoyed working in her flower garden, bird watching, and playing Bingo.

Shirley is survived by her daughter-in-law, Terri Stover-Cramer; grandchildren, Ryan (Katelyn) Anderson, Brett (Jodi) Anderson, Kyle (Rebecca) Ellison and Erin (Nate) Dorn; great-grandchildren, Zack, Brielle, Claudia, Caleb, Alexandria, Camden and Brooklyn; 3 nieces, 1 nephew; dear friend, Cheryl and many more good friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by her sons, Brian and Terry.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Grunwald will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery near Owen-Withee. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Concerns of Police Survivors (P.O. Box 3199, Camdenton, MO 65020). C.O.P.S. is a non-profit organization that assists children from all over the country who have lost a parent in the line-of-duty. Memorial funds will be used to sponsor their annual summer camp held in Wisconsin, where they learn outdoor skills and spend quality time together.

Very special appreciation goes to the nursing staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital who took wonderful care of Shirley.

Mary K. Gore

Mary Katherine Gore (née King), 84, of Wausau, passed away on July 25, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mary was born on April 18, 1937, in Chicago Illinois to the late Patrick and Frances (Nutt) King. She graduated from Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1957 at the age of 20. After moving to Wausau, Mary took on a job with Wausau Hospital from 1976-1994.

Flower gardens, doll collecting, card games, bingo, daily crossword puzzles, and playing a strong game of Nintendo were some of the things that Mary enjoyed doing. She also loved photography, arranging photo albums, working on her family’s genealogy, crocheting, and needlework. For fun, Mary would play Sheepshead with her family and cards with her many friends at Riverview Towers. She loved to participate in the “Wausau Historical Scavenger Hunt” every year it took place. Most important to Mary were her family, her faith, and her nursing career. She was very proud to have been a part of the creation of the Progressive Cardiac Care & Rehabilitation Unit (PCCR), a completely new concept for Wausau Hospital in the early ‘80s.

She was a devoted catholic and looked forward to spending as much time with her children and grandchildren as she could. Mary’s passion for life and love of family will be missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her sons; Dan (Jan), Bruce (Joni), and Wayne (Brenda); her daughters, Anne, Beth (Charles Jr.) Beecher, and Robin (Michael) Phillips; 14 grandchildren, Austin, Patricia, Joseph, Jessica, Melissa, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Nathan, Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Ethan, and Andrea; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as her two sisters, Margaret Stover, and Kathleen French.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Elizabeth; son, Thomas; granddaughter, Sarah Gore; grandson, Adam Phillips; two brothers, Patrick, and Francis (Joe) King; as well as her brother-in-law, Don Stover.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S 9th Ave, Wausau. Father Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to:

Women’s Community Inc.

3200 Hilltop Ave.

Wausau, WI 54401

Marlyn S. Wann

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, Marlyn S. Wann, beloved mother of two, died at the age of 80 at Stone Crest Residence, in the care of Interim HealthCare Hospice in Wausau, Wisconsin. Marlyn was born in Berwyn, Illinois in September of 1940, and during childhood, her family relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. Marlyn was married to Stephen A. Wann, Sr. Though they eventually divorced, they remained friends. Later in life, she was grateful to finally meet her two half-brothers and their families.

Early in her work life, Marlyn worked at Western Electric and Flower City in Indianapolis. She later settled into the field of secretarial and office administration in health care settings, including Winona Memorial Hospital and TriCounty Mental Health in Indianapolis. She completed her career working for herself doing psychiatric medical transcription.

Marlyn was a talented pianist and sang in various choirs. She was fond of crafting, especially gifted in crochet and flower arranging. Marlyn was a lover of animals, enjoying a special bond with beloved dogs, horses, and cats. Other hobbies included crossword puzzles and watching football (Colts and Packers).

Throughout her life, Marlyn was determined and resilient and, as a single mother, she was a fierce advocate for her children. She resolutely faced any challenges in her path. Over the years, she was described as having nine lives, having survived multiple, potentially lethal health crises, including lung cancer and a ruptured brain aneurysm. More recently her caregivers loved her strong spirit and sassiness.

Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents William P. and Evelyn (Struhrenberg) Stark, her ex-husband Stephen, and her beloved pets Buttons, Brandy, Trinity and Zoey.

Marlyn is survived by her two children Stephen A. (Lori) Wann, Jr., Indiana, and the Rev. Rachel A. Wann, Wausau, her grandsons Stephen A. Wann III, Levi (Taylor) Wann, and Joe Abbott, and her half-brothers John (Janet) Best and James (Debbie) Best, and numerous nieces.

The family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Stone Crest and Interim Hospice for their attentive and gentle care of Marlyn, with a special thank you to Stanley, the therapy cat.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Memorials in Marlyn’s name may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Wausau, WI or the Marathon County (WI) Humane Society.

Charlene J. Christian

Charlene J. Christian, 71, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Pride TLC Assisted Living Facility in Weston. She was born June 6, 1950 in Wausau to the late Arthur and Belinda (Juedes) Christian.

Charlene was a member of St. Peter’s Church in the Town of Hamburg. She attended Maple Grove Grade School, and Merrill High School. She was formally employed by the Fromm Brothers Ginseng Farm. Charlene grew up on the family farm in Hamburg until moving into her own house on Thomas Street in Wausau in 1986, where she met many new friends. Char took great pride in decorating her home for the holidays, especially Easter. Spring was her favorite time of year, always anticipating the flowers and small critters to arrive. Animals and children always put a smile on her face. She was also a huge Green Bay Packer fan, and never missed a game.

Charlene is survived by her Sister In Law-Nancy Christian, Sheboygan Falls; Niece-Sheryl (Gregg) Schuessler, Sheboygan; Nephew-David (Trina) Christian, Sheboygan; and two Great Nieces- Valerie Schuessler, and Adaline Christian.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ordell A. Christian.

Funeral Services will be 11:45 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Mausoleum Chapel.

The family would like to thank Carol Hagenbucher and Char’s other dear friends, and caregiver’s for all of the help, love & support they have provided her for so many years.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Leonard N. Koplien

LEONARD N. KOPLIEN, ARPIN, PASSED AWAY MONDAY, JULY 26,2021 AT COLONIAL CENTER, COLBY. HE WAS 89. LEONARD WAS BORN DECEMBER 30,1931 TO ERVIN AND ELSIE (ZIEBEL) KOPLIEN. HE ATTENDED MEADOWBROOK SCHOOL IN ARPIN.



LEONARD MARRIED MARTHA GOTZ JUNE 25, 1955, THEY LATER DIVORCED. LEN WORKED VARIOUS JOBS, WHILE FARMING IN ARPIN. HE WAS ESPECIALLY PROUD OF HIS TIME HAULING MILK IN SPENCER.



IN HIS LATER YEARS LEN ENJOYED WATCHING THE BIRDS AND DEER THAT VISITED HIS YARD, TAKING PICTURES AND SHARING PHOTOS FROM HIS GAME CAMERAS. LEONARD HAD MANY WELL FED CATS, HE RAISED SHEEP, PIGS AND RABBITS, AND WOULD SPEND COUNTLESS HOURS MOWING HIS LAWN.



UNDER THE WATCHFUL EYE AND FRIENDSHIP OF MIKE AND HELP FROM HIS CHILDREN, LEONARD WAS ABLE TO REMAIN AT HIS FARM UNTIL 2019.



LEONARD IS SURVIVED BY HIS CHILDREN KATHY (AL) HENDRICKSON, RUSS KOPLIEN, BARB WINSLOW, LAURA (DAVE) SMAZAL AND LISA KRALL (JEFF SCHMIDT), HIS GRANDCHILDREN, JEN (CHRIS) BURK, MINDY (ROBIN) TAYLOR, RYAN KOPLIEN, RYAN WINSLOW, BECCA WINSLOW, MICHAEL SMAZAL, LUKE SMAZAL, MARC (ASHLEY) SMAZAL, BOWDIE KRALL, TYMBAR WILLIAMSON, AND 9 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN LEONARD WAS PREDECEASED BY HIS PARENTS ERVIN AND ELSIE, HIS BROTHERS ROBERT, RICHARD AND DAVID, SISTER GLADYS, NEPHEW RONALD AND GREAT GRANDSON, SHEPARD. A PRIVATE MEMORIAL IS BEING PLANNED FOR A LATER DATE.



LEONARDS FINAL RESTING PLACE WILL BE IN GREENWOOD CEMETERY, AUBURNDALE.



THE FAMILY WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE STAFF AT COLONIAL CENTER FOR THE CARE LEONARD RECIEVED DURING HIS STAY AND FOR THE COMPASSION IN HIS FINAL DAYS.