Fun Run/Walk for Club Members: Boys & Girls Club. Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Fun Run/Walk on Wed., Aug. 18 for our club members. Up to 10 volunteers needed from 10 a.m. to noon to help with the following: set up, clean up/take down, manage water stations, direct traffic, assist members safely cross the road, and run/walk as a chaperone. If you are interested in volunteering for the event, contact Mao, engagement director, at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203.

Let’s Go to the Fair!: North Central Health Care. NCHC is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers who are willing to accompany residents to the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Aug. 3, 4 and 5, as well as the Lincoln County Fair on Aug. 12 and 13. Volunteers must be able to push a wheelchair and wear a mask. Contact volunteer@norcen.org or 715-848-4450 for more information or to sign up.

Fundraiser Chairperson: NAMI Northwoods. Ideal candidate is committed to improving mental health services and advocating for those with a mental illness and their families. Help create and implement fundraisers. Must be willing to work with volunteers and coordinate, recruit volunteers, be a self-starter and be willing to work with a NAMI board. Contact naminorthwoods@gmail.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Yarn for Knitting: YWCA. YWCA Wausau is in need of yarn for Knitting for a Cause. All knit items will be donated to Head Start programs to ensure children have proper knitwear to get them through winter in Wisconsin. Please contact Sam for drop off or more information at samwederath@ywcawausau.org or 715-842-3381.

School Supplies: Fill A Backpack Fill A Need. The Workplace Volunteer Council provides an opportunity for eligible students in Marathon County to receive a free backpack and school supplies through FABFAN. Make a monetary donation to support this program or donate new school supplies. Donations will be collected Aug. 4 at the Concert on the Square. For a full list of needs and other drop sites, visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/workplace-volunteer-council/. Contact: 715-432-0792 or workplacevolunteercouncilmc@gmail.org.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County