Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 2, 2021:

Storms produced multiple calls for service this past week which resulted in numerous requests to law enforcement in the county as well as area fire departments. A storm that came through late Monday evening caused problems mostly from Irma north and resulted in numerous wires and trees down over roadways. Tomahawk firefighters stood by with several wires that had fallen including one that restricted traffic on US Hwy 8 for over six hours. Firefighters also checked several trailers at the Clear Lake Condos trailer park including one trailer that had a tree fall through it. In total 39 calls for service were handled by the 911 center from the start of the storm through noon on Tuesday.

Traffic was delayed and a Tomahawk man was cited twice after a crash Monday evening in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the vehicle, a 59 year old Tomahawk man said he swerved to miss a bear and struck a mailbox and power pole causing wires to fall on the roadway. A check showed the driver had a revoked license due to a prior OWI conviction. The driver left the scene but returned a short time later driving another vehicle. He informed the deputy he wished to remove his vehicle on his own. The man was cited again for driving on a revoked license.

A 47 year old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday evening on charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Deputies located the man at his Town of King home and took him into custody. They were investigating a disturbance that was reported late Tuesday evening.

A 29 year old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy was performing a welfare check in the Town of Merrill when she found the man had a warrant for failing to pay child support.

On Wednesday evening a second storm front passed through the area. First reports of trees coming down came in around 8:00 PM. Numerous reports were received in the City of Tomahawk, Town of Harrison and the Town of Pine River. State Rd 64 in the Town of Pine River was closed or restricted for several miles after numerous trees fell on the roadway. A power line also was dislodged and prevented commercial vehicle traffic from traveling on the roadway. Pine River firefighters also checked on two homes where propane tanks were damaged by falling trees and started leaking. On Thursday the Rec. Deputy assisted a group of hikers who spent the night in the Underdown Recreation Area but found the access road covered with down trees when they went to leave. The rec. deputy and WPS were able to clear trees and wires to get the parties out. In total 70 calls for service were processed by the 911 center that were storm related on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

A 50 year old Antigo man was arrested early Thursday morning for felony bail jumping. Deputies arrested the man after checking on a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Birch. They found the man was in violation of three felony bonds by violating a no contact order and consuming alcohol.

Speeding drivers remain a concern as deputies conducted patrols on Friday on US Hwy 51. At 7:30 PM an Outagamie County man was cited for traveling at 110 MPH in the 65 MPH zone. Just after 11:30 PM an 18 year old woman from Waunakee was cited for 99 MPH on US Hwy 51 at Lincoln Drive. On Saturday the recreation deputy cited a Tomahawk man for traveling at 74 MPH in a Can Am UTV on Tannery Rd north of Tomahawk. A half hour later a second traffic stop on a UTV traveling at 46 MPH on Tannery Rd resulted in the 52 year old driver, a Tomahawk man, being cited for driving a UTV while intoxicated.

A 55 year old Merrill man received minor injuries Saturday morning after being struck while riding his motorcycle. The man was driving on County Rd K near Duginski Rd when a vehicle pulled out from a driveway and struck the man. He refused medical transport.

The number of deer crashes this past week is low with only four being reported. An eagle was found struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon on State Rd 17 and Hinz Rd in the Town of Merrill.