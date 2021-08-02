MEQUON, WI – For the first time in seven years, the Wisconsin Woodchucks will finish with a winning record.

Win number 37 of the 2021 season came Sunday in Mequon after a slew of clutch performances helped the Woodchucks edge the Chinooks, 6-4.

A two-out RBI single by Stephen Reid drove in Louie Albrecht and gave the Woodchucks the lead in the top of the ninth inning. A double steal by Reid and Harrison Long added an insurance run one batter later.

Colin Millar pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season and cement the victory. Peyton Schofield earned the win after three scoreless frames of relief.

The Woodchucks overcame a 4-3 deficit and now have 15 come-from-behind victories this season.

But early in Sunday’s contest, the Woodchucks played from ahead. Jacob Burke’s two-run single plated Antonio Valdez and Harrison Long in the top of the third. Catalano drove in Burke later in the inning to make it 3-0.

Starting pitcher Cade Denton kept the streaky but inconsistent Lakeshore lineup quiet early in the ballgame. The Chinooks scored double digit runs four times against the Woodchucks this season, including 18 last night.

In the fifth, Lakeshore surged ahead after back-to-back RBI doubles from the top of their lineup. But that was the only inning in which they scored Sunday.

The Woodchucks tied the score on Colton Vincent’s sacrifice fly one inning later. His drive to the left field warning track was plenty deep to drive in Catalano.

Lefty reliever Peyton Schofield struck out five over his three scoreless innings. The future Western Carolina Catamount stranded five runners on base, all of whom were in scoring position. A putout at the plate dodged the threat of a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh.

The win is Schofield’s fifth of the season, placing him second on the team.

A leadoff walk by Albrecht and a sacrifice bunt by Valdez set the stage for Reid’s game-winning RBI. Five of the Woodchucks’ six runs were scored with two outs.

The win means that the Woodchucks and Chinooks split the season series at an even 6-6. Each team won three games in each ballpark.

The Woodchucks improve their overall record to 37-22 while their second half record stands at 16-8. They are tied for first place with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders while holding a three-game lead over the third-place Madison Mallards.

Up Next

The Chucks will host the Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. Monday to begin a five-game homestand. It will be Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night at Athletic Park!

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 4

Game Date: Sunday August 1st, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks003001002691
Chinooks000040000492

W: Schofield (5-0, 5.40 ERA) L: Halligan (0-3, 6.98 ERA) SV: Millar (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan RF 5000.378
Long, Harrison LF 4220.321
Reid, Stephen DH 5021.352
Burke, Jacob CF 4112.208
Catalano, Anthony 3B 5121.227
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4020.225
Vincent, Colton 1B 3001.178
Albrecht, Louie C 3100.175
Valdez, Antonio 2B 1100.152
34695
ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5122.305
Doersching, Griffin DH 4121.260
Gray, Jackson RF 5020.319
Beers, Sam 3B 2001.303
Olson, Justin 1B 3000.222
Glenn, Josh C 3010.273
Timbrook, Mack 2B 4110.262
Kimple, Connor CF 4110.213
Salinas, Orlando SS 4000.097
34494

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: J. Burke 2 (14); A. Catalano 1 (14); C. Vincent 1 (13); S. Reid 1 (25);

HBP: H. Long 1 (1);

SB: C. Mehlbauer 1 (7); J. Burke 1 (7);

CS: H. Long 1 (1); S. Reid 1 (1);

E: A. Catalano 1 (11);

Team LOB: 8;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: J. Gray 1 (6); C. Kimple 1 (3); E. Vecrumba 2 (8); G. Doersching 1 (8);

RBI: E. Vecrumba 2 (19); G. Doersching 1 (30); S. Beers 1 (11);

CS: J. Gray 1 (5);

E: J. Glenn 1 (3); O. Salinas 1 (4);

Team LOB: 8;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Denton, Cade5.07441104.58
– Schofield, Peyton3.02002505.40
– Millar, Colin1.00001000.90
9.0944460
ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Glassey, Joe2.25331405.20
– Mueller, Mitch1.11000203.18
– Halligan, Miles4.02222106.98
– Berendt , Cade0.20110103.45
– Kean, Tyler0.21001000.00
9.1966480

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (9);

SO: C. Denton 1 (6); P. Schofield 5 (33);

BB: C. Denton 1 (6); P. Schofield 2 (23); C. Millar 1 (6);

BF: C. Denton 22 (86); P. Schofield 14 (137); C. Millar 3 (41);

P-S: C. Denton 79-56; P. Schofield 57-35; C. Millar 12-7;

Lakeshore Chinooks

HB: C. Berendt 1 (5);

SO: J. Glassey 4 (24); M. Mueller 2 (37); M. Halligan 1 (14); C. Berendt 1 (15);

BB: J. Glassey 1 (15); M. Halligan 2 (17); T. Kean 1 (4);

BF: J. Glassey 14 (160); M. Mueller 5 (132); M. Halligan 16 (99); C. Berendt 3 (124); T. Kean 3 (38);

P-S: J. Glassey 60-38; M. Mueller 22-14; M. Halligan 49-27; C. Berendt 8-6; T. Kean 12-6;

Umpires: Plate: S. Fernandez 1B: F. Jones 3B: R. Knox-Reyes

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 1:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:12:14

Attendance: 1885

Venue: Kapco Park

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Kokomo Jackrabbits3723.6171W8-2
Traverse City Pit Spitters3525.5832.01L6-4
Kenosha Kingfish3426.5673.03W6-4
Rockford Rivets2534.42411.52W4-6
Kalamazoo Growlers2337.38314.02L3-7
Battle Creek Bombers2039.33916.54L3-7
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders3822.6331L7-3
Wisconsin Woodchucks3722.6270.51W7-3
Madison Mallards2929.5008.01W4-6
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters2832.46710.01W5-5
Lakeshore Chinooks2633.44111.51L4-6
Green Bay Booyah2435.40713.51L2-8
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Waterloo Bucks3522.6142W7-3
Duluth Huskies2333.41111.51W4-6
Eau Claire Express2333.41111.51W3-7
La Crosse Loggers2135.37513.51L3-7
Minnesota Mud Puppies523.17915.51W2-8
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox4313.7686W9-1
Mankato MoonDogs3718.6735.51W7-3
Bismarck Larks2629.47316.52L3-7
Rochester Honkers2629.47316.53L5-5
Willmar Stingers2731.46617.01L6-4