Jenny Shermo

Security Health Plan has named Jenny Shermo its new chief growth officer.

Shermo, a resident of Arpin, has worked for Security Health Plan for 14 years in steadily advancing roles. She has a track record of accomplishments in major product launches, government program strategies and financial performance, according to Security Health Plan.

Shermo joined Security Health Plan in 2007 as a marketing and communication specialist, and subsequently served in roles as information systems project manager, government programs manager, and government products and risk adjustment director. She most recently served as vice president of product development and risk adjustment. Across her career, Shermo has launched numerous government and commercial products and achieved greater financial stability for the health plan.

“Jenny is highly focused on advancing the Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mission, vision and values, and has been an important leader in achieving Security Health Plan’s strategic plan goals related to quality, stewardship and smart growth. She has proven herself at many levels of our organization, and we are pleased to welcome her as our next chief growth officer,” said Security Health Plan Interim Chief Executive Officer Krista Hoglund in a news release.

Shermo earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and has completed several executive leadership development programs over the course of her career.