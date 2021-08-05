WAUSAU – Astronomy is the oldest of the natural sciences, dating back to antiquity. While gazing at the stars is always awe-inspiring, it is brighter and even more satisfying in north central Wisconsin, away from the bright lights of the big city.

At 10 a.m. today, Aug. 6, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Christopher Janssen, planetarium director at the Wausau School District, and Aaron Steffen, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, for an introduction to the cosmos and a preview of what to see in the sky this summer.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.