WAUSAU – The Marathon County Alcohol and Other Drug Partnership will welcome Jermaine ‘Tall Cop’ Galloway back to Wausau to provide his nationally renowned training, titled High in Plain Sight, for prevention partners throughout central Wisconsin.

This unique training will take a comprehensive look at the latest drug trends and devices. Attendees will also gain insight into how the substance use culture continues to evolve with the introduction of new social and media platforms.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Northcentral Technical College Conference Center, 1000 W. Campus Drive.



Registration is requested, however, walk-ins are welcome. Attendees are strongly encouraged to follow COVID-19 prevention practices.

Cost is $49 per person and includes 5 CEUs, lunch & refreshments. For additional event information, visit http://bit.ly/tallcop2021.