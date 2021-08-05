By Sheree Siewert

Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who fled from officers that were investigating a possible child abuse case on Thursday.

The 2-year-old child has not been located.

Police are searching for Haley N. Pelot, who is a white woman described as 5’1″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has no permanent address.

According to a department Facebook post, police were trying to contact Pelot as part of the investigation into the child’s welfare. But when Pelot spotted officers, she stepped into a vehicle driven by a man who drove off. When officers tried to stop the driver, he fled, leading officers on a chase through Wisconsin Rapids.

After determining that the child could be in the vehicle, officers terminated the chase.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2002 Toyta Camry with a black front bumper and Wisconsin license plate AHY5345.

Vehicle being sought by Wisconsin Rapids Police

Anyone with information is urged to call Wood County dispatch at 715-421-8701 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-325-6867.