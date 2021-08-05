WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks were placed in an awkward predicament late Wednesday against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at Athletic Park.

Needing one out to secure the win, manager Corey Thompson issued a high-leverage intentional walk. Allowing the single baserunner on helped relief pitcher Chandler Fochs reach the mandatory three-batter minimum to exit the contest in the middle of a frame. Charlie Campbell then entered the game and became eligible for the playoffs should the Woodchucks advance. All players must appear in a Northwoods League game on or before August 4 to be postseason-eligible.

Campbell allowed a double but induced a lineout to second baseman Harrison Long as the Woodchucks left Athletic Park with a 4-3 win.

Wisconsin’s victory avenges a 5-2 loss to Fond du Lac Monday, securing a series split. They improve to 38-23 and 17-9 in the second half and move into a first place tie in the Great Lakes West Second Half standings, sharing the lead with the Spiders.

In the second inning, the Woodchucks scored first with a two-out triple off the wall by Ryan Sepede, scoring Colton Vincent from first base.

Fond du Lac scored twice in the third to go ahead before a Sepede solo homer made it 2-2 in the fifth.

Wisconsin grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Stephen Reid scored Long, again with two outs. An inning later, a Vincent ground ball down the first base line was just fair, and scored pinch runner Aaron Simmons in the eighth to provide insurance for the Woodchucks.

The win is the Chucks’ seventh in their last nine games. It is the last time the Dock Spiders visit Wausau during the 2021 regular season.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico commanded seven frames, striking out seven, walking just one and surrendering two runs.

Tommy Wahl pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Campbell earned a one-out save for the Chucks. It was Wisconsin’s 23rd team save this season, which is a league-high.

Sepede went 2-4 with a triple and solo homer.

Vincent caught two Dock Spiders trying to steal third base. Fond du Lac entered the matchup with 203 stolen bases, tops in the Northwoods League as well as first overall in league history. The catcher also went 2-4 with a run and an RBI double.

Next Up

The Woodchucks host the Battle Creek Bombers for a doubleheader Thursday at Athletic Park. Game 1 is at 5:05 p.m. and Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the first matchup. With Game 2 being a makeup of a July 7 rainout between the teams at Battle Creek’s C.O. Brown Stadium, Wisconsin will be designated as the road team in that contest only.

A Super Hero Woody Bobblehead will be given to the first 800 fans presented by Crystal Finishing Systems & JDRF.

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Wednesday August 4th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 0 Woodchucks 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 X 4 6 2

W: Chirico (3-2, 4.53 ERA) L: Suddreth (0-1, 4.50 ERA) SV: Campbell (1)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG McDonald, Kyte LF 2 0 0 0 .278 Loftin, Jackson SS 4 0 1 1 .301 Harris, Calvin DH 3 0 0 0 .319 Lasko, Ryan CF 4 0 0 0 .263 Manthey, Connor 3B 4 0 0 0 .241 Trembley, Colin RF 3 1 0 0 .143 Rios, Alberto C 4 1 2 1 .292 Comer, Bradley 1B 3 1 1 1 .333 – Carpenter, Tommy PR 1B 1 0 0 0 .000 Mckelvey, Christian 2B 2 0 1 0 .250 30 3 5 3

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan RF 1B 4 1 2 2 .378 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3 0 1 0 .339 Reid, Stephen DH 3 0 1 1 .351 Burke, Jacob LF 3 0 0 0 .214 McCabe, Ben 1B 1 0 0 0 .229 – Simmons, Aaron RF PR 0 1 0 0 .000 Watkins, Brock SS 4 0 0 0 .143 Catalano, Anthony 3B 3 0 0 0 .208 Vincent, Colton C 4 1 2 1 .186 Long, Harrison 2B 3 1 0 0 .265 28 4 6 4

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: A. Rios 2 (3); B. Comer 1 (1); J. Loftin 1 (11);

RBI: B. Comer 1 (1); J. Loftin 1 (50); A. Rios 1 (2);

SB: C. Harris 1 (3); J. Loftin 1 (44);

CS: J. Loftin 2 (10);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Vincent 1 (2);

3B: R. Sepede 1 (1);

HR: R. Sepede 1 (4);

RBI: R. Sepede 2 (17); S. Reid 1 (26); C. Vincent 1 (14);

HBP: K. Kilpatrick 1 (4);

SB: K. Kilpatrick 1 (11);

E: B. Watkins 1 (1); A. Catalano 1 (13);

Team LOB: 8;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA McKenna, Connor 5.0 3 2 2 5 2 1 3.74 – Suddreth, Jake 2.0 2 1 1 1 4 0 4.50 – Go, David 1.0 1 1 1 1 3 0 9.00 8.0 6 4 4 7 9 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Chirico, Dante 7.0 4 2 2 1 7 0 4.53 – Wahl, Tommy 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 – Fochs, Chandler 0.2 0 1 1 1 1 0 13.50 – Campbell, Charlie 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 9.0 5 3 3 3 9 0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: D. Go 1 (1);

HB: C. McKenna 1 (7);

SO: C. McKenna 2 (37); J. Suddreth 4 (4); D. Go 3 (3);

BB: C. McKenna 5 (31); J. Suddreth 1 (1); D. Go 1 (1);

BF: C. McKenna 22 (237); J. Suddreth 9 (9); D. Go 5 (5);

P-S: C. McKenna 74-41; J. Suddreth 28-18; D. Go 23-12;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: D. Chirico 7 (39); T. Wahl 1 (1); C. Fochs 1 (1);

BB: D. Chirico 1 (17); T. Wahl 1 (1); C. Fochs 1 (1);

BF: D. Chirico 25 (200); T. Wahl 5 (5); C. Fochs 3 (3); C. Campbell 2 (2);

P-S: D. Chirico 88-61; T. Wahl 17-7; C. Fochs 6-6; C. Campbell 9-5;

Umpires: Plate: R. Knox-Reyes 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: F. Jones

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:29:00

Attendance: 1190

Venue: Athletic Park