This week’s featured Wausau-area business is a discreet clinic designed for men who seek to optimize their mental and physical well-being. Launched in May 2020, Elite Male T Clinic in downtown Wausau was created out of a desire to help men lead their best possible lives. Owner and provider Anne Ivaska, an advanced practice nurse provider, collaborates with Dr. Marco Araujo to focus on wellness, disease prevention and anti-aging – all specifically for men. In her years of work in primary care, Ivaska said she saw a lack of specialized care specifically for men, a gap she sought to fill. Medical weight loss, athletic and growth hormone optimization and testosterone replacement therapy are just a few of the services the team at Elite Male T Clinic provides in an atmosphere that is anything but intimidating. Together with office manager Paulina Twerberg, Ivaska and Araujo pride themselves on offering compassionate, individual care at a reasonable cost. Read on for Anne Ivaska’s vision for Elite Male T Clinic and the group’s unique approach to men’s healthcare.

The Elite Male T Clinic offers comprehensive care for men in downtown Wausau. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

A: The business was established in May of 2020 and our first patient was on July 9, 2020. I wanted to focus my practice more heavily on wellness, disease prevention and anti-aging specifically for men as I feel that they are an underserved population when it comes to medical care and treatment. I have been attending conferences and learning more about wellness for many years when I worked in primary care and pain management in the past and felt ready to take the leap to start my own practice last year. I also really wanted to be able to spend as much time with the patients as I felt was necessary to learn about their history and their goals for treatment, which can often be an hour or more for a visit. This would be nearly impossible to do in a traditional clinic setting.

Q: How did you choose the name of your business? What are you trying to convey?

A: We chose the name of the business to attract men who are interested in living their best life – those that want to maintain and improve their health both mentally and physically.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

A: We offer treatment to males who want to improve their health. If a patient is having symptoms such as low energy, fatigue, gradual weight gain, lack of mental focus and/or sexual problems we test for deficiencies such as low testosterone that may be the cause. We offer a full panel of baseline lab testing to check for anemias, thyroid problems, kidney and/or liver problems, cholesterol, diabetes, and a full hormone panel including testosterone and other related hormones for a cost that is cheaper than a typical lab offers. Depending on the goals of the patient, treatment may include:

Testosterone replacement through creams, injections, or pellets

Vitamin/supplement recommendations based on the patient’s lab results and medical history

Growth hormone peptide recommendations to increase strength, repair joints, and achieve personal bests for competitions or races

Treatment of erectile dysfunction through oral medications or lozenges, creams or injections

Medical weight loss program which includes recommendations for diet, exercise, and medications if needed.

We also provide DOT/CDL examinations for our patients if needed.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

A: Our business is unique in several areas: First, we strive to make sure our patients have direct access to their provider for any questions or discussion. We understand that patients need support to change their lifestyle and really want our patients to feel their best. Our patients contact us through text, email, and phone calls on off hours, weekends, and we strive to be available as much as possible. This includes office visits into the evening hours, early mornings, and Saturday mornings as well. Also, as a provider, I am very cautious and stay as up to date as I can on anti-aging, wellness, weight management and management of hormones such as testosterone especially for men which includes complications, proper dosing, dosing goals, side effects.

Q: What do you love most about your job? What drew you to this work?

A: By far, the thing that I love MOST about my job is to see how hormone and testosterone management changes people’s lives for the better. My patients are able to improve their careers, relationships, and their whole outlook when their hormones are property titrated. It’s incredibly rewarding to help people feel their best.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

A: My most proud accomplishments are the google reviews – I haven’t had any less than five stars and they remind me that the work that I’m doing is extremely needed!

Q: How have you changed and evolved over time? What’s different now from when you first started?

Our clinic started out as just a part time practice as we weren't sure how much the men in our area would be interested in wellness services, testosterone replacement, or growth hormone enhancement or how much COVID would impact the practice. We quickly grew into a full time practice and will be expanding our practice soon!

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome? Basically, if you had it to do all over again, would you do anything differently?

A: Our primary challenge was that we underestimated how many men would be interested and grew quickly.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future? Where do you see your business in five years? 10?

A: We would like to expand to several more areas in the hopes of helping more men throughout the state feel their best.

CONNECT WITH ELITE MALE T CLINIC

Address: 500 N. Third St. Suite 208-19, Wausau

715-303-3339

Visit them online and take a quiz to see if your testosterone might be low here.