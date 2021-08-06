WESTON — Patriot Auto Repair LLC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15 to celebrate the completion of their new location at 3702 Schofield Avenue.

“We are a veteran-owned business which opened in 2015.” said Sara Pinsonneault, office manager. “We are excited to move into a space that allows us to serve our customers in a more efficient manner.”

Patriot Auto Repair’s mission is to provide quality repair for vehicles, while earning and keeping the trust of their customers. Jim Pinsonneault, owner and technician, will soon mark 20 years as an auto technician. As a member of the United States Marine Corps, Pinsonneault graduated from the ASEP program at Fox Valley Technical College, is ASE master certified, has GM world class technician status and has experience working in an automotive repair facility. He has a passion for not only diagnosing and fixing vehicles, but also educating his customers on the repair that was preformed and why.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our amazing community and the incredible team by our side.” said Jim.

The business offers a discount to all veterans, active duty military, law enforcement and firefighters.

Patriot Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. For more information, visit PatriotAutoRepairLLC.com or call 715-212-0988.