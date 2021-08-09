By Shereen Siewert

A fourth-grade teacher at Maine Elementary School in Wausau is accused of having sexually explicit photos of children and is now facing charges.

Kristofor Edwards, 34, is being held in the Marathon County Jail. He was arrested on Monday as part of a possession of child pornography investigation, police said.

So far there is no indication any Wausau School District students are involved, but the investigation is continuing.

Wausau School District Communications Director Diana White said Edwards has been placed on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.

A court appearance is set for Tuesday at the Marathon County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.

