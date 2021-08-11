Veteran service organizations from the greater Wausau area, along with our host Bull Falls Brewery, invite you to the 1st Annual Veterans Tribute on August 14th, from 11 to 5 PM at Bull Falls Brewery.

The Veterans Tribute Celebration is being hosted to bring area veterans together to celebrate and be recognized for their service to America. Refreshment and food will be available during the event. Music provided by DJ and the Blasmusikant German style band. Commemorative mugs will be available from Bull Falls. Weather permitting, the Wausau FD will display a huge US flag for this event on site.

At 2 PM, a Veterans Tribute will be held for members nominated by VFW, American Legion, Men of Honor, and AMVETS organizations in recognition of their military service. Some of your favorite military songs, along with the Service Branch melodies will be played with recognition to the Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard Veterans in attendance.

All Veterans and one guest are invited. It’s free, you already paid your entry fee when you served. Just verify your military service when entering the tent area with your valid membership card from any military service or support organization, or your VA card, or DD-214.

Only Handicap parking will be allowed between Bull Falls and the neighboring building. A golf cart will be available for those needing transportation to and from the parking lots.

For additional event information please contact Bob Weller – 715-571-3476