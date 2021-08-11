By Shereen Siewert

A line of strong thunderstorms is approaching the Wausau area and will impact portions of Marathon, Lincoln, Portage and Wood Counties by midday on Wednesday.

At 11:54 a.m., Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Triopli to 9 miles west of Medford. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Other slower moving storms are located across parts of Marathon and Wood Counties, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Expect gusty winds in excess of 40 mph along with half-inch hail and torrential rainfall.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Localized flooding is possible and storms could intensify, weather officials said.