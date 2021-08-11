By Shereen Siewert

UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was initially in effect until 1:30 p.m. but has been extended to 3 p.m.

At least one tornado was spotted on Hwy. 97 in Stratford but has not yet been confirmed by weather officials.

Residents are urged to take cover NOW.

See earlier reporting below.

A tornado watch has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County on Wednesday until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The watch area includes 21 counties in Wisconsin.

Tornado watches are issued for broad areas where conditions exist for the development of twisters, while tornado warnings are issued for highly localized areas where a tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar. Watches, commonly issued a few hours before a storm could hit, are meant to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes and indicate the need to remain vigilant.

Wausau Pilot & Review will continue to monitor rapidly changing weather conditions.