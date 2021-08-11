Richard R. Meverden

Richard R. Meverden, 86, of Wausau, entered into rest on August 8, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor in Kronenwetter, WI.

Richard was born to the late Reinhardt and Eleanor (Kunst) Meverden on May 14, 1935 in Wittenberg. He joined and served proudly in the United States Navy right after graduating high school. He married Nancy Lutzke on September 15, 1956. She precedes him in death. Richard worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Company in Rothschild for 34 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he and Nancy traveled the United States in their motorhome, visiting or passing through 48 states. More than anything, Richard enjoyed spending time with family. We will miss him dearly.

Richard is survived by sons Randal (Mary Krueger) Meverden and Ronald Meverden; daughter-in-law Terese Meverden-Morris (Paul); grandchildren Josh (Janel), Travis (Shari), Corey, Kimberly and Kelly Meverden, and Margo (Billy) Sherer; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Ella Grosskreutz, Shirley Reiter, David Meverden, and Jeanette Pesavento; as well as many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; son Richard D. Meverden; and brother George Meverden.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S 9th Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Name Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Cedar Creek Manor for their wonderful care for both Richard and Nancy as well as Aspirus Hospice.

Charles D. Patterson

Charles Duane Patterson (Duane), 88, of Wausau passed away February 15th, 2021, at his home, with family at his side, after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy; his children Elizabeth and husband Michael Hermsen (of Evanston, IL), Catherine and husband David Wood (of Houston, TX), and Thomas and partner Mark Jakusz (of Minneapolis, MN); and one grandchild, Charles Wood; and by his brothers Robert and Lewis and their families.

Duane was born in La Crosse, WI on July 16th, 1932, to Charles Robert and Jessie Grace Manser Patterson and grew up in the area around North Bend in southwestern Wisconsin. After several moves to other small towns in the area, he completed high school in Lime Ridge, WI, where he played on the basketball team and graduated as valedictorian in 1950. He went on to college at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. There he met Joy Forster, also a UW student, at Pres House, the campus Presbyterian church. After completing his BA in History (with induction into Phi Beta Kappa) and attending one semester of law school at the UW, he was called into the army as an officer. While in the service, stationed at Fort Monmouth in Red Bank, NJ, he married Joy on July 23rd, 1955. After three years, the couple returned to Madison, where Duane completed his law degree, serving as Editor of the Law Review and receiving the Order of the Coif.

Upon graduation from law school in 1959, Duane and Joy moved to Wausau, where Duane joined the firm of Smith, Puchner, Tinkham, & Smith (which by the end of his career was Patterson, Richards, and Hessert). He became a partner and engaged in an active legal career for 40 years, specializing in trusts and estates, as well as representing a number of local businesses. Soon after arriving in Wausau, he became active in local civic organizations, including the Marathon County Bar Association, Jaycees, United Way, and Noon Optimists. He was named Outstanding Young Man of the Year by the Jaycees in 1967 and Optimist of the Year in 1974. Later, he was elected President of the Marathon County Bar Association in 1981 and President of United Way in 1985. He also served on the boards of a number of other organizations, including the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. Even as he was busy in his career and in the community, he remained a strong family man. He was actively involved in the lives of his children, and he and Joy shared a strong and loving partnership. He loved traveling with family and friends, which appealed to his sense of adventure, but he also enjoyed quieter times Up North at the lake cottage.

Throughout his life, Duane was active in the church. In Wausau, he served as elder, deacon, and Clerk of Session at First Presbyterian Church. Duane was also an avid reader and book collector, with a passion for history, art and art history, and world travel. In his last years he was no longer able to travel, but he and Joy continued to enjoy visits from their family and friends. Duane’s family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers from TLC Home Care and the staff of Aspirus Hospice and Palliative Care who provided care and support in his last two years.

A memorial service to celebrate Duane’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21st, at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial gift may give to First Presbyterian Church of Wausau, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, or the charitable or civic organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Donald Stotmeister Jr.

Donald (Don) Stotmeister Jr. Don was born October 23, 1969. He passed away July 28, 2021 at the young age of 51.

He was born in Illinois, but grew up in the central Wisconsin area. Don then moved to other areas where it was warmer, before returning home to central Wisconsin.

Don’s favorite thing was being a “Pop Pop”! Besides that, he enjoyed reading, his favorite author was Steven King. He had a great appreciation for classic cars (the louder the better), as well as classic 80’s rock music (also, the louder the better)! Don enjoyed learning about survival skills and preparing for the zombie apocalypse (‘better safe than sorry’, he’d say)! He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed heckling at every opportunity.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald Sr.(Judy) and Oraletta, as well as some aunts and uncles. He was survived by his brother Ralph (Rhonda) of FL, 4 daughters: Melaney (Parker) of MS; Felisha of WI; Mary (Justin) of FL and Angel (Tyler) of WI; 4 granddaughters: Aly, Zoey, Zayna and Tiki and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews!

Don had a great sense of humor and could make anyone he talked to laugh. He made friends with most anyone he talked to. His random knowledge and facts will be greatly missed!

We will be holding a celebration of life ceremony on September 14th, 2021. You can visit from 11-2, at Thrive Church in Wausau, Wi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family, if you so choose.

James A. Mondroski

James Alan Mondroski, 55, of Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 5th 2021, at St. Claires Hospital in Weston surrounded by his family.

James was born February 7th, 1966 to Larry and Marilyn Mondroski of Mosinee .James married the love of his life Julie (Gavinski) on June 20 1986. James had worked for Industrial Repair Services in Weston as the parts manager for 20 years and if you needed a part for anything from a forklift to a windup toy, he would happily find it for you.

James is survived by his loving wife Julie, his beloved son Geoffrey and fiancé Erica (Neterval), his wonderful new grandson Alexander Jackson, and his two dogs Mishka and Rocket. He is also survived by his two brothers: Andy (Kathleen) Mondroski and Mark (Charlotte) Mondroski; his three sisters: Laurie (Tim) Sanders, Tammie (Todd) Terczynski, and Cheryl (Tim) Simonis; sisters-in-law: Donna Gottung, Shirley Gavinski, Cindy Wilke, Tami Jo Gavinski and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Jacquelyn, his parents Larry and Marilyn, sister-in-law Debbie Keranen, and two brothers-in-law Rick Keranen and Larry Wilke.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday August 21st at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson St., Mosinee, WI 54455. Visitation will be from 5:00-5:30pm with a service to follow at 5:30pm.