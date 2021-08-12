Kathryn A. Spencer, 53, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Burglary, robbery with the use of force

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Anthony B. Narlock, 57, of Weston. Aug. 9, 2021: Battery to a nurse, disorderly conduct
  • Brendan Griffin, 17, of Weston. Aug. 9, 2021: Second degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, child enticement, exposing genitals to a child, third-degree sexual assault
  • Bryce D. Ellis, 27, of Kronenwetter. Aug. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, 16 counts
  • Daniel C. Guillaume, 32, of Waupun. Aug. 9 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
  • Darrick D. Kingston 30, of Wausau. Aug. 6, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation intimidating a victim, battery, disorderly conduct, stalking
  • Elvin Long, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, repeater
  • Eric R. VanRoy, 42, of Woodruff. Aug. 6, 2021: Battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping
  • Joseph D. Hull, 39, of Schofield. Aug. 9, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime, bail jumping – repeater
  • Jorge A. Cuenca, 27, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jesse M. Martin, 39, of Bowler. Aug. 9, 2021: Disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
  • Kathryn A. Spencer, 53, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Burglary, robbery with the use of force
  • Jason S. Kelley, 37, of Tomahawk. Aug. 9, 2021: Disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Janet N. Bailey, 52, of Pearson. Aug. 6, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Franklin J. Gates, 46, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, bail jumping
  • Kevin S. Stadler, 45, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2021: Stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, harassment – fear of death, unlawful use of the phone threatening harm, bail jumping
  • Lyndy R. Lucas, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Malcolm Vang, 20, of Weston. Aug. 9, 2021: False imprisonment, intimidating a victim of a domestic abuse crime, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Michael Calkins, 30, of Stanley. Aug. 5, 2021: Resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Norma J. Baneck, 60, of Marathon. Aug. 9, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct
  • Randall L. Schulz 54, of Mosinee. Aug. 11, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Stacey L. Cortes, 41, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs