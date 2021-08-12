WAUSAU – In most areas of the country, supper clubs are vanishing relics of a bygone era. But in Wisconsin, they’re an art form, a vital part of the dining scene and a place of connection between generations.

At 10 a.m. today, Aug. 13, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Holly de Ruyter, producer of PBS Wisconsin’s “Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club,” Amy Wimmer, a third-generation owner of Del-Bar in Wisconsin Dells and architectural historian Jim Draeger of the Wisconsin Historical Society for a look at the history and staying power of supper clubs throughout Wisconsin.

The group will discuss what makes supper clubs so unique and what separates them from everyday restaurants. They’ll also spend some time delving into the history behind what has become a true Wisconsin icon. Listeners are encouraged to call in or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.