WAUSAU, WI – Six runs allowed in the fifth and another in the sixth were the difference for the Wisconsin Woodchucks against the visiting Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Athletic Park Friday night.

Playing in front of a crowd of 2,394 in Wausau, the Chucks couldn’t overcome seven unanswered Rafter runs on their way to a 10-3 loss. It was the final regular season game of 2021 in Wausau, and was pivotal for the Woodchucks’ playoff hopes.

Wisconsin is now 43-28 overall heading into its final matchup Saturday night, and 22-14 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

An Anthony Catalano solo home run put the Woodchucks up 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. But the Rafters took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish one frame later.

The Chucks were outhit 13-8 on Friday and committed two errors compared to error-free baseball for Wisconsin Rapids.

Ryan Sepede did mash a two-run homer to left in the sixth.

The Rafters then added a run in the eighth on a wild pitch and two in the ninth off a solo home run and sacrifice fly. Position player Antonio Valdez pitched the ninth for the Chucks.

With one more matchup between the teams, the Woodchucks lead the season series over the Rafters, 8-3.

Playoff Race Update

The Madison Mallards beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at home Friday night. Madison is now tied atop the Great Lakes West second half standings with the Dock Spiders. The Woodchucks are one game behind both teams.

Wisconsin can earn a Northwoods League playoff spot Saturday with a Mallards’ loss to Fond du Lac in the state capital. That result would place the Woodchucks in their first postseason since 2014, regardless of what the Chucks do in their season finale in Wisconsin Rapids.

That is because with the Woodchucks out of the second half division title race, they will rely upon first half champion Fond du Lac to win the second half and give the Chucks the Great Lakes West’s second playoff berth by virtue of having the second best overall record.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Cade Denton had four scoreless frames before exiting the contest after five innings pitched. He struck out 10 Rafters.

Sepede went 2-4 with a two-run home run and a double.

Catalano had a solo homer.

Payton Nelson was 2-4 with a run.

Next Up

The Woodchucks travel to Wisconsin Rapids Saturday night for the regular season finale.

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 10 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Friday August 13th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rafters 0 0 0 0 6 1 0 1 2 10 13 0 Woodchucks 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 8 2

W: Hemmerling (3-0, 2.23 ERA) L: Denton (1-2, 4.40 ERA) SV: Chafin (1)

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Gardiner, Lance LF 6 1 2 2 .281 Erves, Mckinley RF 5 1 1 2 .335 Exposito, Ej SS 5 2 2 2 .258 Castillo, Marco 1B 2 0 0 0 .265 – Swords, Benjamin PH 1B 3 0 0 0 .255 Chatham, Cael DH 3 1 0 0 .273 Schulz, Jake 3B 5 0 2 1 .364 Eberly, Weston C 4 2 1 1 .241 Holley, Reeve 2B 5 1 4 0 .208 Mann, Blake CF 2 2 1 0 .212 40 10 13 8

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Nelson, Payton CF 4 1 2 0 .455 Catalano, Anthony 3B 2B 4 1 1 1 .231 Sepede, Ryan RF 4 1 2 2 .296 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 0 0 0 .192 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 0 1 0 .222 Simmons, Aaron LF 4 0 1 0 .273 Watkins, Brock DH 3 0 1 0 .200 – Bessard, Chase 3B 0 0 0 0 .226 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 0 0 .169 Valdez, Antonio P 2B 3 0 0 0 .159 32 3 8 3

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: L. Gardiner 1 (2); W. Eberly 1 (6); J. Schulz 1 (1);

HR: E. Exposito 1 (4);

RBI: L. Gardiner 2 (10); M. Erves 2 (39); E. Exposito 2 (49); J. Schulz 1 (3); W. Eberly 1 (9);

SB: J. Schulz 1 (1); B. Mann 1 (8); R. Holley 1 (16);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: R. Sepede 1 (2); B. Watkins 1 (1);

HR: A. Catalano 1 (3); R. Sepede 1 (5);

RBI: A. Catalano 1 (18); R. Sepede 2 (22);

CS: C. Mehlbauer 1 (3);

E: A. Catalano 1 (16); C. Vincent 1 (7);

Team LOB: 3;

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hemmerling, Nathan 5.0 4 1 1 1 4 1 2.23 – Chafin, Tanner 4.0 4 2 2 0 3 1 1.59 9.0 8 3 3 1 7 2

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Denton, Cade 5.0 7 6 3 2 10 0 4.40 – Fochs, Chandler 3.0 3 2 2 1 2 0 4.05 – Valdez, Antonio 1.0 3 2 2 2 0 1 21.60 9.0 13 10 7 5 12 1

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

SO: N. Hemmerling 4 (39); T. Chafin 3 (8);

BB: N. Hemmerling 1 (13);

BF: N. Hemmerling 18 (154); T. Chafin 15 (41);

P-S: N. Hemmerling 66-42; T. Chafin 52-35;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: C. Fochs 1 (2);

SO: C. Denton 10 (23); C. Fochs 2 (6);

BB: C. Denton 2 (10); C. Fochs 1 (3); A. Valdez 2 (2);

BF: C. Denton 25 (137); C. Fochs 13 (28); A. Valdez 8 (15);

P-S: C. Denton 99-68; C. Fochs 50-33; A. Valdez 23-13;

Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:40:00

Attendance: 2394

Venue: Athletic Park