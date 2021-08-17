Gary Rakes

WAUSAU – Aspirus Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Gary Rakes is one of nine elected health care supply chain leaders to be inducted into the Bellwether League Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Rakes and his fellow elected supply chain professionals were hailed as innovators, leaders, trailblazers and visionaries for their industry contributions and performance, Aspirus said in a news release.

According to Aspirus, Rakes spent the first two decades of his healthcare supply chain career leading supply chain operations at a variety of military healthcare facilities in the U.S, Asia, the Caribbean, and in Europe to include highlighted duty at the U.S. Army Medical Material Center, Europe and the USNS Comfort Hospital Ship.

After retiring from active service as a Navy Medical Service Corps Officer, Rakes translated his military logistics skills to a variety of private-sector hospitals and healthcare organizations during the next 20 years.

Rakes focused on improving operations, redesigning workflows and reducing supply expenses on enterprise levels for four distinct not-for-profit health systems and one investor-owned hospital chain region.

Bellwether Class of 2021 honorees will be inducted at the 14th annual Bellwether League Foundation Induction & Recognition Event on Oct. 4.